KELOWNA — "Four by Four" sounds like an outlaw country show, but it's the furthest thing from that.
The traveling show out of Las Vegas features four male vocalists performing music by four of the top-selling artists of all-time — Beatles, Beach Boys, Bee Gees and a collection of songs by the great Motown artists of the 1960s.
"We were looking for the most iconic musical styles of the past 50 years, from audience reaction to worldwide popularity," said Michael Chapman, writer/producer of the Four By Four show which comes to Kelowna, Sunday. "We don't do just one musical style. These four acts have all influenced and pervaded popular music."
For the cast members, it's a musical challenge because the singing styles and vocal ranges vary, from the falsettos of the Bee Gees' disco era, to soulful sounds of Motown, to the eclectic catalogue of The Beatles and ensemble harmonies of the Beach Boys.
"Casting of the show was challenging because everyone has to have a three-octive range," Chapman said. "Not only vocally is it a challenge for our cast, but they also never stop dancing and there's a lot of comedy throughout the show."
Although the Beatles, Beach Boys, Bee Gees and Motown all have a huge selection of material to draw from, Chapman said song selection wasn't nearly the challenge one would expect.
"We chose the songs we felt would be most popular with the audience and judging by the reaction, we get multiple standing ovations each night and sell out everywhere we go," he said.
All decisions related to the show are made collectively, along with creative consultant George Solomon, a Motown producer and choreographer Paul Holmquist. Coming from Las Vegas, the show also includes sets, backdrops and costume changes.
Four by Four is produced by Rocklands Entertainment, which also brought the Frankie Valli tribute "Oh What a Night" to the Okanagan, several years ago.
Of the 50 songs that will be performed, several will be holiday standards.
"All of the songs are very melodically accessible. You will be able to hum every one in the show, especially if you're over the age of 40," Chapman said. "The songs are so great, you have grandparents bringing their grandchildren. I'll have teenagers come up to me and tell me how much of the music they know and love because their parents brought them up on it."
Kelowna is only one of two stops in B.C. on their present Canadian tour.
Four by Four comes to the Kelowna Community Theatre on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $57.50, plus service charge, and available from selectyourtickets.com.
