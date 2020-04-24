Don Kendall describes it as “a sad day for Penticton.”
The Penticton Peach Festival joined the Calgary Stampede and Edmonton’s Klondike Days in announcing the event will be cancelled for 2020 due to COVID-19.
“We had a zoom call on Wednesday night with 19 of our 21 directors participating and it was very sad for everyone,” said Kendall, the chair of the annual five-day festival.
“We thought this was something the community needed — some good news, a chance for us to rebound — but obviously, everyone’s health and safety is most important. This is the first time since 1947 that we won’t be having a Peachfest.”
Kendall said he had hoped to delay the announcement until as late as June 1 to see if there was any improvement.
However, earlier this week provincial health minister Dr. Bonnie Henry told a news conference that mass gatherings of 50 people or more would not be permitted this summer. With it came the announcement that the Pacific National Exhibition in Vancouver, scheduled for late August, would be cancelled.
The Calgary Stampede made an official announcement on Thursday that the 10-day event, scheduled for July 3-12 was cancelled. Closer to home, the Kelowna Fringe Festival, scheduled for September, was also cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Peachfest was scheduled for Aug. 4-8 and confirmed performers for free concerts included Ben Waters, Glass Tiger, Honeymoon Suite, Jess Moskaluke, Doug and the Slugs and tribute band Simply Queen.
Switching weekends to later in the summer would be a “logistical nightmare,” Kendall said, adding, “The only way you can disappoint people more than canceling once would be to cancel twice.”
Kendall promises the event will return bigger and better in 2021.
“We will lose some money,” he said of not holding the event this summer. “We do have ongoing operating costs such as insurance and accounting, but Peachfest is in good, sound financial shape.”
BRIDGE OVER TROUBLED WATER
The Penticton Regional Bridge tournament, held annually since 1972, has also been cancelled due to COVID-19.
Event chair Marv Norden announced Thursday that between 1,500 and 1,800 players were expected in Penticton the week of June 15-21. This marks the first time in the history of the event that the tournament has been cancelled or postponed.
“I’m very sad and disappointed that it had to be cancelled. We were third-largest in North America and Penticton is very well known for bridge,” Norden said. “In the interest and safety of our players, it was best to cancel. Players all touch the cards and the boards and they sit fairly close together. Another consideration was with the (Canada/U.S.) border being closed, many of our players come from the States.”
Norden said the tournament is already booked again for June 2021.
He said the committee will be out some money, mainly for advertising. He noted the American Contract Bridge League “will be out millions” due to cancellations of national tournaments in Montreal and Columbus, Ohio.
ELVIS HASN’T LEFT THE BUILDING YET
The popular Penticton Pacific Elvis Festival has not yet officially cancelled. The 19th annual event was is scheduled for June 25-28 at Okanagan Lake in Penticton.
The Elvis festival committee met Thursday in a zoom call and no official decision was made. The committee will make a formalized announcement — which could involve a change in date — next week.