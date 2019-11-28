The line-up for next summer's Rock the Lake music festival, scheduled for Aug. 7-9 outside Prospera Place in Kelowna, was announced, Thursday.
Aldo Nova, whose 1982 self-titled debut reached No. 8 on the Billboards charts in the U.S., will be among the headliners making his first appearance at the fifth-annual event.
The 63-year-old Montrealer is best known for the classic-rock staple "Fantasy," which reached No. 23 on Billboard at a time when Canadians did not dominate the American music charts. His follow-up "Foolin' Yourself," reached No. 65 in the U.S. In 1996, he shared a Grammy Award with several others for co-producing Celine Dion's "Falling Into You," which won Album of the Year. Nova also lent his songwriting talents to Dion, including several songs written in French. Jon Bon Jovi, Faith Hill and Blue Oyster Cult have also recorded his material. His latest single "I'm a Survivor," was released earlier this year and will be included on his forthcoming album, "The Life and Times of Eddie Gage."
Also on the bill will be April Wine ("You Could Have Been a Lady"), Loverboy ("Working for the Weekend"), Kim Mitchell ("Go For Soda"), Chilliwack ("My Girl, Gone, Gone Gone"), Colin James ("Just Came Back"), Harlequin ("Innocence"), Haywire ("Buzz"), Nazareth ("Love Hurts"), Powder Blues Band ("Doin' it Right") and The Spoons ("Romantic Traffic").
All of the bands and solo acts are Canadian, with the exception of Nazareth, which was based in Scotland, but has performed in Canada on a regular basis for the past 50 years. Many have most of their original members and lead singers, most notably Loverboy, which has four of the five originals from their 1980s heyday, including Mike Reno, who hails originally from Penticton. (The fifth original, Scott Smith, was killed in a boating accident in 2000.)
Combined, the line-up offers 16 Juno Awards, 30 platinum records, six gold records, 15 top-40 singles on the Billboard charts (including three top 10s), one Grammy Award and one induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.
Full weekend packages and VIP tickets are now on sale for $168 and $443 respectively, plus tax and applicable service charges. They can be purchased online from selectyourtickets.com or by phone at 250-762-5050. Single-day tickets are available closer to the date of the event.
The festival is presented by GSL Group with title partnership from Power 104, Beach 103.1 and Kelowna Now.
