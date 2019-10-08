Many Hats Theatre Company in Penticton is thrilled to announce “The Drawer Boy” by Michael Healey as the final production in their 12th season and 60th overall.
“The Drawer Boy” is a Dora Mavor Moore, Governor General, and Chalmers Award-winning play inspired by actual events. It is a true Canadian classic and has been produced across North America and internationally, and been translated into German, French, Japanese and Hindi.
“The Drawer Boy” was first produced in 1999 and revisits the origins of alternative Canadian theatre, specifically the collective creation titled “The Farm Show: in 1972 by Toronto’s Theatre Passe Muraille.
In the 1970s a group of young actors from Theatre Passe Muraille including Miles Potter headed into the rural heartland of Southern Ontario and, after interviewing local farmers and their families, created a landmark Canadian theatrical event: “The Farm Show.”
Almost two-and-a-half decades later, playwright Michael Healey met Miles Potter and many of the farmers and members of the local community whose stories had served as inspiration for “The Farm Show.” The experience inspired the playwright to write his tribute to the power of art: “The Drawer Boy.”
“The Drawer Boy” examines the placid lives of Angus (played by Vance Potter) and Morgan (Eric Hanston) when their orderly existence is rattled to its very foundations by the arrival of Miles (Andrew Knudsen) whose probing questions lead to truths that no one expected.
“The Drawer Boy” is directed by Ed Schneider and produced by Shannon French. Susan Gibbs designed the set and is stage manager.
The Drawer Boy opens Thursday, Nov. 7 and runs Thursdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. until Nov. 30.. There will be an opening night reception featuring the wines of our official winery sponsor, Play Estate Wines along with snacks from The Nest and Nectar.
The Second Night reception on Nov. 8 will offer the craft brews of Cannery Brewing Company.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $22 students/seniors and are now available on Many Hats’ Eventbrite page.
The Nest and Nectar will be open for dinner (and brunch on Sunday) before each show. Reservations are recommended give them a call at 250-493-7275.
