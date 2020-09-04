The work of a makeup artist who grew up in Summerland is being recognized by TV’s most prestigious award ceremony.
“It feels like a massive honour,” said Lucky Bromhead, whose work on “Schitt’s Creek” earned her a nomination for an Emmy Award in the category of Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic).
“When (co-creator) Dan Levy texted me and said you’re a nominee, I thought he was kidding. I didn’t believe it — I thought he was joking or playing a prank until he sent me a link to the academy’s website.”
Bromhead, who graduated from Summerland Secondary School, had her work showcased in every episode of the series, as she did the makeup of one of the show’s central characters, Moira Rose, played by veteran actress Catherine O’Hara.
While the series was in its planning phase, Bromhead and O’Hara had a brainstorming session to decide upon Moira’s appearance.
“Luckily we both saw Moira in the same way — red lips, smoky eyes,” she said. “It’s always fun to come to the table with ideas and work with somebody like Catherine O’Hara who’s super-receptive to your ideas. It’s a collaboration, that’s what made this particular job so enjoyable.”
Moira, who values status to a high degree, would wear her makeup as “part of her armour against the world, she protected herself with it.”
The Emmy nomination recognizes her work on the show’s final episode, “Happy Ending,” which aired in April and in which Moira appears more extravagant than ever as she officiates a wedding.
In that scene, Bromhead applied the makeup so that when Moira would cry, black tears would fall down. And after every take, Moira’s extravagant makeup had to be reset.
Bromhead says that every day on set is a learning opportunity, but that was especially true of “Schitt’s Creek,” as “you can’t help but have their genius rub off on you” with the calibre of talent on the show.
During the early stages of production, shortly after reading the script, Dan Levy was giving Bromhead a tour of the empty sets, and “immediately I felt like there was something special about the show, that it was going to be unlike anything out there,” she said.
Schitt’s Creek ran for six seasons, and it was also nominated for 15 other Emmy’s in this year’s showcase.
Bromhead has been living in Toronto since 1990. Her mom still lives in the Okanagan and Bromhead tries to visit every summer, though she did not this year because of COVID-19.
“If anyone was a champion creatively in my life it was my mom,” she added.
While living in the Okanagan, Bromhead’s only experience doing makeup was on herself, her friends and her mom. After moving to Ontario, she was hired by MAC Cosmetics when it was a still very young company, “and that’s where I truly honed and developed my passion and skill.”
For any youngsters thinking about a career as a professional makeup artist, Bromhead suggests getting as much education as possible. Aspiring artists also need thick skin in order to accept criticism without taking it personally.
Tune into the 72nd Primetime Emmy Award at 5 p.m. on Sept. 20 to find out what happens.