Halo Infinite, Fable at Xbox Showcase
Games shown at the last Xbox showcase were slightly underwhelming, so the team needed to bring the heat.
The showcase started with an almost 10-minute demo of Halo Infinite. The demo showed a large open-world-style map. The graphics looked good, but not truly next generation. The demo highlighted some new enemies and some abilities, like a grappling hook.
The game looked like the Halo everyone loves. The gameplay was blast with tons of action and solid shooting mechanics. Halo Infinite launches with the Xbox series X.
There was a brand new game from the people that created the Life is Strange series. Tell Me Why is a drama of a brother and sister kept apart for most of their lives and are re united and must find out what happened to them in the past.
Ori and the Will of the Wisps was showcased at 120Hz in 4K HDR. The game looked even smoother, with a faster frame rate.
As Dusk Falls is a breathtaking animated game that looks like an interactive drama spanning 30 years of the game’s characters.
The long awaited Psychonauts 2 is coming to Series X and featured a trailer featuring Jack Blacks vocals.
Stalker 2 showed a trailer of a survival horror game with upgraded visuals. Stalker 2 comes exclusively to Series X and PC.
Gunk is a third person 3-D action game that revolves around you cleaning up the pollution and combat.
Everwild was also announced and is a new game from Rare.
Remedy showed off its new game called Crossfire X, which looks like another mind-bending game from the studio that brought us Control and Alan Wake.
One of my favourite games announcements has to be Fable. The amazing series is back. We don’t know anything about it, but the fact that it’s in development is awesome.
There were around 20 announced with some Xbox One games coming enhanced on the Series X.
Contact Sascha at sggall@
telus.net with gaming questions and more.
On XBox One: acehardy13
On PSN: acehardy13