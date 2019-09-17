“Are we ready to rock?” a narrator asked as Theatre Kelowna introduced The Who’s “Tommy” at Kelowna Community Theatre on Thursday night.
The enthusiastic response by 400 fans of the legendary rock band was only exceeded by the standing ovation and synchronized clapping to the climactic rock anthem finale, “See Me, Feel Me.” The rock opera continues through Sunday with tickets available at selectyourtickets.com or 250-762-5050.
For those not familiar with its long history, The Who’s Tommy is a rock musical with music and lyrics by Peter Townshend and book by Townshend and Des McAnuff, based on The Who’s 1969 rock opera “Tommy.”
It opened at La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego, Calif. on July 1, 1992. The Broadway theatre debut was at the St. James Theatre in March 1993 and the show officially ran from April 1993 to June 1995 with 899 performances. It has since been reproduced by numerous theatre companies around the world.
Theatre Kelowna Society’s production by director Randall Robinson had several creative innovations: the impressive nine-piece Deaf, Dumb and Blind Kid Band on full display at the back corners of the stage with Robinson also conducting on stage right (audience’s left) illuminated by a white spotlight.
To introduce the storyline, the stage is separated into front and back by a translucent screen as we see Capt. Walker (Pat Brown) meet Mrs. Walker (Natasha Daly) in 1940, their marriage, the captain becoming a Second World War paratrooper and Mrs. Walker becoming pregnant with Tommy.
The use of two moveable white screens so nurses and doctors could ‘magically’ appear on stage while treating Tommy was also a delight.
This is a classic tragedy-turned-into-triumph plot with many intertwining details, some disturbing. Tommy Walker is traumatized and becomes deaf, dumb and blind when he witnesses his father shoot and kill his wife’s lover, and is tormented by Uncle Ernie and other family members. but discovers a talent for pinball.
As it should be, the unquestionable star is the adult Tommy played by Mitchell Lynch-Brown, son of Pat Brown, a true father-son partnership. The apple has not fallen far from the tree and you immediately envision Mitchell as the lead singer in a real-life rock band. He has all the moves and pipes to match.
Opening nights always have their glitches and this was no exception with muffled and understated vocals at several points during the opening act. Imagine trying to balance the sound from a powerful and talented nine-member band with the microphiones from 23 vocalists.
That was mostly sorted out by the second half which soared above that sonic challenge.
With so many in the ensemble, it’s difficult if not impossible to highlight everyone but the principal players were outstanding, especially Acid Queen (Annabelle Gosling) and 12-year-old Tommy (Ethan Landygo), an acting and singing veteran at the age of 13.
The introduction was a surprise appearance by Canadian film and television actor Dylan Playfair who stars in the series “Some Assembly Required,” in the Canadian sitcom “Letterkenny” and whose work ranges from youth sitcoms, biopics, horror films and comedies to documentary films.
The son of former NHL player/head coach Jim Playfair and the nephew of former NHL player Larry Playfair stressed something that seems ingrained in his family - the importance of teamwork in hockey and in theatre productions.
The Theatre Kelowna family has proved with The Who’s Tommy that it is not only a talented, hard-working team but dedicated to advancing the theatre arts in the Okanagan.
The show runs until Sunday with performances at 7:30 p.m.
J.P. Squire is a former reporter with The Kelowna Daily Courier who now freelance writes on the outdoors and entertainment.
