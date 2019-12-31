There’s a lot of magic happening on the top floor of the Orchard House in Penticton.
With upwards of 240 students dancing, acting or singing at Balance School of Performing Arts almost daily, the building has come alive thanks to co-owner Ashlie Atkinson and her husband Ciprian Sfat.
The school is moving into its fifth season, having opened its doors in 2015.
Atkinson said she and Sfat, both of whom are artists and have performed around the world, left the busy Lower Mainland and moved back to Penticton – where Atkinson grew up – to pursue teaching.
Atkinson boasts an education from the Canadian College of the Performing Arts and 17 years of teaching experience, while Sfat travelled within a ballet and performed across Europe.
Teaching is a different world compared to being on stage, but Atkinson said she looks forward to choreographing more performances, beyond their end-of-season show, as the business continues to grow.
“Working with kids and seeing them progress, and their confidence on stage … I miss performing, but I’m still feeling like that part of my soul is still being fed,” she said.
“It’s really nice to have our vision of the performing arts.”
That vision, said Atkinson, is where Balance School of Performing Arts got its name.
“We wanted to give our students that opportunity that, if you want to be hardcore and compete, yes, there’s a stream for that. If you want to come and just work on your self-confidence, there’s a stream for that. It’s having that balance in the arts,” she explained.
“If you dig deep and find that within you to be brave and get up in front of an audience and sing and dance, that can carry with you.”
Students as young as two and up to older adults have their pick of the arts, from tap, modern, hip-hop and ballet dancing to singing and even acting in musical theatre.
And the school is home to eight instructors, including Atkinson and Sfat with experience teaching and performing around the globe.
On any given day, more than 100 people can be in the studio at a time, with space for multiple dance lessons and a private room for singing classes.
“There’s a lot of magic happening here,” Atkinson said.
