Fans of Cheech & Chong back in their day would have fond Wednesday's concert at the South Okanagan Events Centre to be a pleasant nostalgia trip.
For just about everyone else, it was an agonizing 75 minutes.
The duo's "O Cannabis Tour" featured stand-up monologues, music, mock interviews and sketches. And, at times, there were laughs. Some of the dialogue was amusing and the boys — now grandfathers — are both, oh so likable.
Emceed by Chong's wife Shelby, who was also the opening act, there were constant references to the duo's success — top-selling albums, the hit movie "Up and Smoke" and side projects ranging from "The Lion King" to "That 70's Show."
They even recalled a 1975 show at The Peach Bowl where Journey (prior to the arrival of Steve Perry) opened for them. Back then, marijuana humour was cutting edge. They had an edge.
That's no longer the case. With cannabis and medical marijuana now legal, they really didn't have anything new to say.
Shelby Chong opened with a few jabs at U.S. president Donald Trump but, with Cheech Marin playing a Mexican, the headliners missed a golden opportunity to parody Trump's border wall or the present U.S. divide on immigration.
Some of the material was vulgar (fine), but they twice used the 'R' word which, comedy or not, is cringe-worthy and offensive.
Chong, 81, was born in Edmonton and is now an American citizen. He performed a solo monologue on Canada's legalization of cannabis, but again could have explored new territory with a Justin Trudeau or federal election reference.
He and Marin, the latter now 73, split up in 1985, eventually reuniting as a touring act.
In addition to being actors and comedians, they're both decent musicians, sampling several of their novelty songs — "Basketball Jones" and the Springsteen-parody "Born in East L.A.," among others. They ran into some serious pacing issues during a full version of "Does Your Mama Know About Me," which Chong co-wrote. It became a minor hit for Diana Ross and the Supremes in 1965 (No. 29 on Billboard). It slowed everything down.
Seeing Cheech and Chong will be memorable. The material they performed won't be.
James Miller is valley editor and director of content for Okanagan Newspaper Group.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.