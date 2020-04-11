A Kelowna chef is out to prove you don’t have to work in a fine dining restaurant to win Top Chef Canada as he vies against 11 other Canadian chefs for the Top Chef title in the eighth season of the culinary competition beginning April 13 on Food Network Canada.
Chef Brock Bowes operates the Crasian Asian street-food truck with two other partners as well as Provisions Kitchen in Kettle River Brewing and Boxcar at BNA Brewing.
Bowes got into the industry after being interested in becoming a chef and getting a little push into the career from his mom.
He went to culinary school, caught the bug and loved it.
“I don’t know what I’d be doing if I didn’t get that encouragement from my mom,” he said.
Bowes applied to Top Chef Canada a few times before being accepted.
For Bowes, being on Top Chef Canada is not about becoming famous and achieving celebrity, but wanting to compete in one of the nation’s top competitions.
At 41 years old, Bowes said one of his strengths is his experience as a chef. He has worked in kitchens around the world including France and a Michelin-starred restaurant in the United Kingdom.
He is a seasoned competitor and is good at cooking against a clock, which he thinks gives him a little bit of an advantage.
The adrenaline rush of cooking against a clock and competing against the nation’s best attracted him to the competition.
Bowes changed direction five years ago and went from fine dining to a food truck.
Bowes had wanted to do something on his own and when the opportunity came around for him and his partners they decided to pursue it.
The decision was based on quality of life and not working long hours seven days a week.
“We haven’t looked back since,” he said. “We’re just proud of what we do.”
While you are more likely to find Bowes cooking in an Iron Maiden T-shirt than a chef’s jacket these days, he doesn’t regret his time in fine dining.
“I grew up in the very professional world of cooking,” he said. “I still love it, don’t get me wrong. I would not trade it for the world. I just like what we’re doing right now.”
Bowes said being selected as one of the top chefs in the country for Top Chef Canada is pretty amazing. You don’t have to be that fine dining chef or ‘I work in the best restaurant kind of chef,’” Bowes said. “You just have to be able to cook, love to do it and be passionate about it.”
He loves being a chef because every day is different.
“I don’t have the same day every day when I go to work,” he said. “I think that’s what pushes a lot of chefs to do it every single day for long hours and have a passion for it and love it still.”
Viewers can watch for Bowes’ distinct socks, which he admits are his thing.
It started with a couple of food-themed socks as gifts and has snowballed from there.
Although Bowes said he figures he has enough socks to wear a different pair every day for five years, he has a few pairs of lucky socks, including the ones he wore during his Top Chef audition.
“The knee-high Australian rugby socks are my one go-to pair for sure,” he said.
Bowes is one of two B.C. chefs on the show.
Vancouver chef Xin Mao is also competing.
You can catch Top Chef Canada on Mondays at 7 and 10 p.m. on Food Network Canada starting April 13.
Top Chef Canada was not affected by the COVID-19 pandemic as taping for the show wrapped up last September.
As with all reality-TV shows, Bowes is sworn to secrecy on the result.