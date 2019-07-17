The OK Corral and Cabaret in Kelowna is nominated for Country Club of the Year by the Canadian Country Music Association.
They are up against Cook County Saloon (Edmonton), Ranchman’s Cookhouse (Calgary) and Rock ‘n’ Horse Saloon (Toronto).
Invictus Entertainment, based in Penticton, is nominated for both Booking Agency of the Year and Management Company of the Year.
Jim Cressman of Invictus and former SOEC employee Lisa Zechmeister, now with Republic Live, are among the four nominees for the Talent Buyer/Promoter of the Year Award.
The awards will be presented Sept. 8 in Calgary.
