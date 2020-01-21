Rising star

Scarlett Johansson, left, and Roman Griffin Davis appear on stage to introduce a clip from "Jojo Rabbit" at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. The 12-year-old actor recently won the Critics Choice Movie Award, considered the Oscar for child actors.

 Chris Pizzello

SANTA MONICA — Roman Griffin Davis, the young star or the black comedy “Jojo Rabbit,” won the Critics Choice Movie Award for best young actor/actress.

Awards were presented earlier this week in Santa Monica. The winners, chosen by a large panel of film critics, are now in their 25th year.

The young artist award is considered the most prestigious for juvenile performers.

Also nominated were Julia Butters (“Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood:), Shahdi Wright Joseph (“Us”), Noah Jupe (“Honey Boy”), Thomasin McKenzie (“Jojo Rabbit”) and Archie Yates (“Jojo Rabbit”).

Winners of the major awards were predictable:

Best Picture: “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”

Best Director: Boon Joon-ho (“Parasite”) tied with Sam Mendes (“1917”)

Best Actor: Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”)

Best Actress: Renee Zellweger (“Judy”)

Best Supporting Actor: Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”)

Best Supporting Actress: Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”)

Best Acting Ensemble: “The Irishman”

Best Original Screenplay: Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”)

Best Adapted Screenplay: Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”)

Best Original Song: “Glasgow No Place Like Home” (“Wild Rose”) tied with “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” (“Rocketman”)

Lifetime achievement: Eddie Murphy