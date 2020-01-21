SANTA MONICA — Roman Griffin Davis, the young star or the black comedy “Jojo Rabbit,” won the Critics Choice Movie Award for best young actor/actress.
Awards were presented earlier this week in Santa Monica. The winners, chosen by a large panel of film critics, are now in their 25th year.
The young artist award is considered the most prestigious for juvenile performers.
Also nominated were Julia Butters (“Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood:), Shahdi Wright Joseph (“Us”), Noah Jupe (“Honey Boy”), Thomasin McKenzie (“Jojo Rabbit”) and Archie Yates (“Jojo Rabbit”).
Winners of the major awards were predictable:
Best Picture: “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”
Best Director: Boon Joon-ho (“Parasite”) tied with Sam Mendes (“1917”)
Best Actor: Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”)
Best Actress: Renee Zellweger (“Judy”)
Best Supporting Actor: Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”)
Best Supporting Actress: Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”)
Best Acting Ensemble: “The Irishman”
Best Original Screenplay: Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”)
Best Adapted Screenplay: Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”)
Best Original Song: “Glasgow No Place Like Home” (“Wild Rose”) tied with “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” (“Rocketman”)
Lifetime achievement: Eddie Murphy
