Canadian Bruce McCulloch is multi-talented as an actor, comedian, writer, musician, film director, producer and musician. Okanagan fans will see both his funny and serious sides at 7 p.m. on Nov. 9 at Creekside Theatre in Lake Country.
“Tales of Stupidity and Bravery (advertised as Tales of Bravery and Stupidity) is a show that is part stand-up, part-theatre with a real emphasis on story-telling,” he said in an interview.
“Some of the stories will be in my next book (of the same title). I have always put or got myself in weird situations. I sort of heroically throw myself at things - I think we all do. That is the spine of the show. It is funny but there is an emotional component. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve become more of a humanist. People drive me crazy but I love them anyway. Tales is also about my journey to show that love.”
McCulloch is best known for his humour as a member of The Kids in the Hall, a popular Canadian comedy troupe. He co-wrote, starred in and was executive producer of the Kids in the Hall 2010 reunion project, Death Comes to Town.
He was also a writer for Saturday Night Live and ABC’s Carpoolers.
As an actor, McCulloch played Fred Wright in the 1987 TV mini-series, Anne of Avonlea, played an RCMP officer in the movie, Super Troopers 2, had a role in the 1999 comedy film, Dick, and appeared on TV series such as Twitch City and Gilmore Girls.
In 1988, he co-wrote and had a bit part in Superman’s 50th Anniversary: A Celebration of the Man of Steel. In the CBS prime-time special also featuring Dana Carvey, Al Franken and Jan Hooks, he played a patron of a store that, among other things, sold counterfeit Kryptonite.
He directed the films Dog Park, Stealing Harvard and Superstar. He combined those talents as the writer and director of the romantic comedy, Comeback Season, which toured film festivals before its release on DVD in 2007.
Fans of The Kids in the Hall will, no doubt, be curious whether they will see some of its most memorable characters such as the Flying Pig, Cabbage Head, talkative schoolchild Gavin, pop starlet Tammy, secretary Kathie and grumpy middle-aged man Gordon.
“No characters from the series, but people who have seen the show really respond to the weird ‘Brucian’ flights of fancy and stories. They have also remarked that they didn’t know I would, or could, get a bit serious and they seem to respond to that,” he said.
McCulloch also directed the music video for the Tragically Hip’s song, “My Music at Work,” for which he won the award of Best Director at the 2000 MuchMusic Video Awards.
McCulloch was close friends with Gord Downie. The video has much in common with many The Kids in the Hall sketches, including its office setting, camera angles and some thematic elements.
McCulloch starred in and co-directed the music video for 1997’s “Make You Mad” by Canadian band, The Odds.
“I do a lot of things. I just finished directing a season of (Canadian sketch comedy series ) Tallboyz on CBC and a season of the new Trailer Park Boys show. But the thing that is most fun and recharging is connecting with an audience’s love on a stage,” he said.
As for his current Trainwreck Comedy tour, “I will be doing some of my ‘favorite cities’ - Vancouver and Kelowna - and then into the States in January - Portland, Seattle, San Francisco, LA, Chicago and Milwaukee.”
Tickets are $39 (including fees) and available at: the Kelowna Tickets box office at 100-2600 Enterprise Way, Kelowna; online at kelownatickets.com and by phone at 250-862-2867 (1-888-974-9170).
So Okanagan fans can hope he will return to one of his favourite places — sooner than later.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.