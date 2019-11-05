Kevin the unicorn is trying to hide a dark secret.
Kevin is having a bad day. His hair is out of place, his car has broken down and there’s mud where there shouldn’t be any mud.
Normally, you might suggest Kevin just suck it up and move along. But when you’re a unicorn, having a bad day is really, really bad. Like, really.
Or is it?
That’s the question at the heart of a new book by Kelowna author and illustrator Jessika von Innerebner.
Kevin the Unicorn is the star of “It’s Not All Rainbows,” von Innerebner’s first work as both author and illustrator. The 32-page children’s picture book is a stunning displaying of glitter, rainbows and magic – with “heart and reason.” It was published Oct. 22 through Dial, the young reader division of Penguin Random House.
“He’s kind of the truth-telling unicorn,” von Innerebner said in a recent interview. “He’s just like, ‘I’m going to give kids a little bit of the reality of things,’ which is kind of nice.”
Now, don’t read that wrong. He’s not trying to bring kids down; this isn’t an episode of Scared Straight. Kevin is a unicorn, after all.
But the message he brings is that sometimes even the most polished of us are prone to complete catastrophe.
“He’s trying to hold it together,” von Innerebner said, “and then having him just breakdown and full on lose it. He’s now vulnerable. … The whole thing with social media, too, where everything looks amazing and perfect and nobody knows the undercurrent of what’s going on.”
Goodness, it’s almost as if Kevin needs a therapist.
Well — and this is where the story gets really interesting — it just so happens Kevin lives next to a stable filled with unicorn experts.
No, we’re not talking about a sequel (although there’s more on that later).
Von Innerebner’s real-life life partner is a man named Cale Atkinson, and as fate would have it, he’s also celebrating the release of a new children’s book called “Unicorns 101.”
One of the book’s opening lines is, “You’ve seen them. You love them. But how much do you really know about them?”
Atkinson’s effort is also a 32-page children’s book that was also released this fall by Tundra Books in Canada through Penguin Random House.
While “It’s Not All Rainbows” is a book built on a message, “Unicorns 101” takes a lighter approach to the mythical creatures.
Or, as Atkinson described the book, it’s “an explosion of silly facts and goofy jokes.” There are entire “chapters” dedicated to Unicorn Biology, Diet and Digestion, History and Social Behaviours.
The book began with just one simple drawing of a unicorn scientist Atkinson drew years ago, and kind of forgot about.
“Throughout the years, I kept getting contacted by people who saw that image,” he said. “Randomly. On the website. I don’t post it much.”
It wasn’t just fans, either. A publisher in the United Kingdom asked Atkinson to build a book around it, which he started to do. But the publisher vanished and Atkinson dropped it. Months late, Universal made the same pitch, suggesting it could make a wonderful animated series from that single image.
Again, plans changed and Atkinson was left wondering what was happening.
Finally, “out of the blue again,” publisher Penguin Random House called and saw “Unicorns 101” through to completion.
They bounced around some ideas, and arrived at a non-fiction approach to the fictional beasts. Atkinson compared it to an animated take on National Geographic for Kids, but with unicorns.
“Amazingly,” he said. “This one stuck … I thought it was a fun idea.”
Atkinson and von Innerebner met in Kelowna years ago when they both worked for Club Penguin. Since leaving the Disney-owned animation company to work as freelance authors and illustrators, they’ve produced stunning work.
Atkinson is also the author of burgeoning classics like “Where Oliver Fits,” “To the Sea,” and “Explorers of the Wild.” He’s worked for Marvel Comics and has illustrated dozens of other titles.
Von Innerebner has also worked for Marvel and DC Comics. She’s illustrated more than two dozen works including young reader series such as Miranda & Maude, Clint McCool and Ellie Ultra.
“It’s Not All Rainbows” was her first work as author and illustrator. She was overwhelmed by the response from publishers after striking upon the idea while speaking with her agent.
Seven publishing houses made bids for Kevin.
“I was over the moon excited for the first book that I’ve written and illustrated to take off like that,” she said.
Even though Atkinson and von Innerebner live together, “Unicorns 101” and Kevin developed independently of each other over the course of a few years. Both are already working on sequels, with Atkinson adopting the idea to “Monsters 101” while Dial Books is keen to put Kevin into a series of children’s books.
“Poor guy,” von Innerebner said. “He’s going to be learning a lot of lessons. But, in a way, that’s good.”
Both “Unicorns 101” and “It’s Not All Rainbows” are available in stores now. The couple is also planning a “Double Rainbow” book release party on Wednesday at the Innovation Centre from 6-8 p.m.
You can learn more at cale.ca or jessvoni.com.
