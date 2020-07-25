Scotty Berg, the 13-year-old singer who gained fame as the anthem singer for the Kelowna Rockets and West Kelowna Warriors, has released a new single.
“I Wouldn’t Know What to Do” was co-written with Justin Moore, who also produced the pop ballad. It’s now available on all major streaming services including Amazon and Spoitfy.
After having all of his spring gigs cancelled due to COVID — including a scheduled appearance at the Vancouver Canucks “Kids Day” — he’s starting to get busy again.
He has a busking permit and performs around Kelowna. Additionally, he will be doing a show at Vibrant Vines on Friday, July 31 from 6-8 p.m. (tickets are $10) and will be showcased by Festivals Kelowna on Saturday, Aug. 1 on Bernard Avenue at 1 p.m.