Ballet Kelowna released its 2019/20 season schedule which will include the company’s first commissioned full-length ballet, “Macbeth.”
“The Unreal Season” explores humanity’s strengths and weaknesses through movement, music, and art, and features four world premieres, two company premieres, and a guest appearance by National Ballet of Canada principal dancer Greta Hodgkinson.
“This season, we continue our initiative to support the development of female choreographers while also introducing audiences to new works by prominent Canadian artists,” said Ballet Kelowna artistic director and CEO Simone Orlando.
“We are proud to be the first Canadian ballet company in over forty years to commission a female Canadian choreographer to create a full-length work. This season’s grand finale will be Macbeth by Alysa Pires.”
With “Dawn,” (Nov. 1-2), Ballet Kelowna awakens audiences with a thrilling mixed program that explores the breadth of human expression. National Ballet of Canada choreographic associate Guillaume Côté, brings strength and fragility to a fascinating interpretation of the beloved “Bolero” by Maurice Ravel.
Described by Dance Magazine as “a riveting tour de force,” “Boléro” will feature National Ballet of Canada principal dancer Greta Hodgkinson.
The piece by French composer Maurice Ravel had a resurgence in 1979 when it was used in a pivotal scene in the movie “10” with Bo Derek and Julie Andrews.
Following the success of her debut work “Petrushka,” Heather Dotto brings to life a study of energy and force through an electrically charged new work.
Rounding out the program is Orlando’s “Doppeling,” which provides mesmerizing commentary on conformity and individuality that is playful, serene, and exceptionally fun.
The second mixed program, “Twilight,” (Feb. 14-15) contemplates love and the connection to people and place. Award-winning choreographer Eva Kolarova promises to stimulate the senses and provoke thought with a work that explores ideas of loneliness and separation, and the urgency to form relationships with others.
Originally created for Ballet BC, Joe Laughlin’s “on wings” captures the romantic rush of a big classical ballet in this intimate work for nine dancers exploring the fleeting torments of love. In his first work for the Company, Montreal-based choreographer Kunal Ranchod explores the juxtaposition between the intricate rhythmic structures of classical Indian music and the precise shape and line of classical ballet.
The season’s final presentation is Ballet Kelowna’s first commissioned full-length ballet, “Macbeth,” (May 1-2) by Canadian dance luminary Alysa Pires. With its themes of ambition, power, and corruption, William Shakespeare’s Macbeth is more relevant than ever. Pires brings her signature athleticism and theatricality to this contemporary adaptation of the iconic tragedy exploring the dark side of human nature.
An original score of toil and trouble by Canadian composer Adam Sakiyama and stunning visuals by Okanagan artist Jane Everett set the scene for this exploration of psychological decay.
“The word ‘unreal’ was first coined by William Shakespeare in Macbeth,” said Orlando. “We are thrilled to present this lustrous line-up of dance that brings full expression to Canada’s creative spirit and celebrates our country’s unreal dance artists.”
Season subscriptions are now at balletkelowna.ca, by phone at 250-862-2867 or in Person at Kelowna Tickets at 100-2600 Enterprise Way in Kelowna. Single tickets for individual performances go on sale Sept. 8.
The 2019-20 season offers a wide array of subscription and single ticket options, with three pricing levels of seats in the Kelowna Community Theatre.
All three ballets have packages available starting at $149 (adult), $140 (senior), $84 (students, children, wheelchair), plus tax, ticketing fees and a $1.75 capital improvement fee. Those who subscribe before Sept. 8 are eligible for a weekly draw for tickets to Kelowna Actors Studio.
All performances take place at the Kelowna Community Theatre at 1375 Water Street.
Additionally, an add-on performance of “The Nutcracker,” presented by The Canadian School of Ballet, will be offered Dec. 13-15. The performance will feature guest artists from Ballet Kelowna who will bring E.T.A. Hoffman’s enchanting tale of Clara, her Nutcracker Prince, and the Sugar Plum Fairy to magical new heights. Ballet Kelowna subscribers enjoy their same seats to The Nutcracker.
For Nutcracker tickets, call Kelowna Tickets at 250-762-2867 to add-on The Nutcracker.
Founded in 2002, Ballet Kelowna is the sole professional dance company in B.C.’s Interior.
The organization is committed to its role as a leader in the region through encouraging, promoting, and developing Canadian dancers and choreographers.
The company performs annually for more than 12,000 audience members in Kelowna and on tour and provides unique dance training opportunities and outreach programs.
Orlando, is an award-winning choreographer and former dancer with Ballet BC and The National Ballet of Canada.
