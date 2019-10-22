Guitarist and blues harp specialist Donnie Walsh is leading Canada’s own Downchild Blues Band on a 50th anniversary tour.
He’s the only original left from the founding group, but there’s still joy in the way Downchild delivers their longtime classics as well as introducing new material from a closely-connected combination of six blues players, who are all writers.
The Downchild Blues Band is launching the western swing of their tour in British Columbia and will play at the Kelowna Community Theatre on Thursday, Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m.
Among the most noteworthy tributes to Downchild came from Dan Aykroyd, the Canadian actor who, along with John Belushi, created The Blues Brothers as a recording group, went on TV’s Saturday Night Live in 1978 and starred in the wildly-successful blues comedy-musical movie, The Blues Brothers, in 1980.
Aykroyd once proclaimed “There’d be no Blues Brothers if it weren’t for Downchild Blues.”
When the Blues Brothers released its album, “Briefcase Full of Blues” in 1978, they used two of Walsh’s compositions, “I’ve Got Everything I Need (Almost)” and “Shotgun Blues,” as well as recreating the Downchild signature recording, “Flip, Flop and Fly.”
“I met John Belushi and we hung out together for a couple of nights,” said Walsh. “With Dan, it’s been a long friendship. He was working as an actor in Toronto when he first heard Downchild music. He learned our songs, There’s always been a suggestion that Dan’s character, Elwood, in the Blues Brothers was based on me and Belushi’s character, Jake, was based on my brother, Huck.
“Dan joins us for special occasions. At our 40th anniversary concert at Massey Hall in Toronto, he joined us on stage. When we hit Ottawa late in November, he’ll be there to sing and play with us.”
Three of the originals in Western Canadian swings in the 1980s are gone. His soulmate and keyboard player, Jane Vasey, died of leukemia in 1982. His brother Huck died in 1999 and lead singer Tony Flaim passed away in 2000.
Into a rebuilding process came Chuck Jackson as vocalist, Pat Carey on saxophone, Gary Kendall on bass, Michael Fonfara on keyboards and Mike Fitzgerald on drums. They have been together for 22 years now, all are well-decorated musicians in their own right, each winning Canada’s highly-acclaimed Maple Awards on multiple occasions.
A special honour, the Toronto Jazz Society’s Blues With a Feeling Award, was bestowed upon Walsh in 1990, Kendall in 1993 and Jackson in 2002.
“I joined in 1990,” said Jackson, “all because Donnie would often jam with us and it’s been a tremendous journey. The jam sessions are good for bringing friends together. We’ve left the bars behind us and now we just play the tours in theatres and work the festivals.”
He’s come to know blues giants like B.B. King, James Cotton, Ronnie Hawkins, Willie Smith and Bo Diddley. Many of them he’s met while booking talent for the Southside Shuffle festival in Port Credit, Ont., for 22 years. And on weekends when he’s in the neighbourhood, are the Sunday night gigs in Port Credit.
The growth of Downchild has best been measured by the way all of its participants are now writing.
“There were times when it was just Donnie and myself. But all of the players really understand the image of Downchild. One comes with an idea, the rest of us join in. I think we have 20 in our collection of CDs and albums. And we aren’t quitting any time soon.”
The Downchild name comes from a song, “Mr. Downchild,” written by Sonny Boy Williamson and recorded by Jimmy Reed. Flip, Flop and Fly was one of Joe Turner’s greatest hits and Downchild gave it a new life.
Also on the bill in Kelowna is Suzie Vinnick, a vocalist who grew up in Saskatoon, earned numerous Maple Blues Awards and is now a regular in blues circuit across North America. Vinnick and Jackson will sing a duet, “Mississippi Woman, Mississauga Man.”
Downchild Blues Band plays Thursday, Oct. 24 at the Kelowna Community Theatre. Tickets are $51.50 and may be purchased in person, by phone at 250-762-5050 or online at: selectyourtickets.com
