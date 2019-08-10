Ben Waters, a boogiewoogie piano player from the UK, literally stole the show at Peachfest, Friday night.
For the first time in 72 years, the audience demanded an encore (which he obliged with in a melody of "Bohemian Rhapsody" - sung by the crowd - and "Johnny B Good).
Waters, who is retiring from active touring in November, is joining a side project of Ronnie Wood, guitarist with The Rolling Stones, Faces and Jeff Beck.
Waters was joined on stage by his 18-year-old son, Tom, on saxophone and locals Stefan Bienz (stand-up bass) and Scott Gamble (drums). There was also a surprise appearance by Archie Bogaardt who did "The Lion Sleeps Tonight."
