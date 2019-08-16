Michael Viens doesn’t make it to the Okanagan all that often, but when he does, it’s a special time.
A long-time member of Vancouver-based Blackthorn, Viens returns to the valley with the four-piece Celtic folk band, Aug. 29 in Penticton and Aug. 30 in Kelowna.
Blackthorn was founded in 1989, once having as many as six musicians in the band. As two have since died, they’ve tightened up the ensemble to a four-piece — Viens (guitars, bodhran), Tim Renaud (bass, bodhran, cittern), Michelle Carlisle (vocals, flute, whistles) and Rosie Carver (violin, vocals). All four also sing.
“We started 30 years ago and went through several different variations. Two of our members have passed away and it’s hard to replace long-time friends. So we carried on, working out our sound as a four-piece. Rosie has been with us since 1989, so she’s our stalwart member.”
The band’s set includes traditional Irish and Scottish tunes, combined with French Canadian and Acadian music.
“We also have some originals,” Viens said. “Michelle is originally from Saskatchewan and she’s written a beautiful song called ‘Open Skies’ from our last CD about being in a small town in the prairies.”
Viens, who broke into the music business as a saxophone player and member of an a cappella group, is always amazed by the wide-spread appreciation for Celtic folk music.
“It’s rewarding for us to be up on stage and seeing little kids bouncing around. The teenagers get into it and the older folks get up and dance or tap their toes. It really is ageless music. It’s lively, up-tempo, energetic music that people relate listening to. It’s always feel-good music.”
Blackthorn plays most of its gigs in the Pacific Northwest, but occasionally
ventures east. They’ve been on the bill at many of the large Highland Games in the U.S. and played to their largest crowd at an outdoor New Year’s Eve party in Vancouver.
Viens is unable to choose a personal highlight from his many years with the band. Every time they play, it’s special.
“Each night, we see a different crowd, different people and it’s always a good time to share our love of Celtic folk music. Whether it’s a crowd of 50 people or 500, when you’re up there and doing it, it’s great.”
For the band’s 30th anniversary, they will soon release a CD of new material.
Their gig in Penticton is Thursday, Aug. 29 at the Penticton Yacht Club at 293 Marina Way beginning at 7:30 p.m. and will also include the Castilla School of Irish Dance, based in Penticton.
Tickets to the all-ages show are $20 and available in advance exclusively at The Dragon’s Den at 12 Front Street in Penticton. (Full food and bar service at Usty’s Bar and Grill will be available.)
The band then travels north to play at Milkcrate Records at 527 Lawrence Ave. in Kelowna on Friday, Aug. 30, beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets for that show are $10 and available at the store.
On the net: blackthornband.com
