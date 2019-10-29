Eight years in the making, Penticton’s Steve Jones has just released the most ambitious project of his 30-year musical career.
“Davie Street,” is a 10-song album, complete with hidden bonus tracks, that he’s released on streaming services and at Penticton’s record store.
“Growing up in Vancouver, Davie Street was totally different than it is now,” Jones said, referencing the title of his album.
“It was like Vancouver’s red-light district, more or less. This album loosely tells a story of a man having a bad day at home and he takes a ride down to Davie Street. He struggles with temptation, regret and even fear of losing his soul.”
And no, it’s not autobiographical or inspired by anyone he knows.
Jones has three other solo albums to his credit, plus a series of collaboration CDs with Kyle Anderson’s Amazing Rubber Band, which he was a long-time member of.
His last official release was in 2011 and this is his lengthiest stretch without recording.
“For the longest time, I didn’t think I was going to make another album. But, over time, this one started to develop in my mind. It took two-and-a-half years to make, start to finish, because of scheduling and life getting in the way. Another factor was money because to do this one right, it got expensive and I’m an independent artist paying my own way.
“Art for art sake, you know.”
The big sound of “Davie Street” was actually put together by a crew of only four, including Jones. Anderson plays several instruments on the album and also handled engineering and mastering duties. Scottish musician Own Hodgson also played several instruments, plus helped with the ambitious packaging and liner notes.
Ryan Schick plays piano on “Mysterious World” and the title track.
“And I thank my lucky stars above for the great work they all did,” Jones said.
Jones was heavily influenced during his formative years by the works of The Beatles, Paul McCartney & Wings and Queen.
The artist is reluctant to name his favourite track on the CD, but describes “4 A Brother” as a personal song and “Let Her In” and “Was A Wondering” as random ideas that helped advance the story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.