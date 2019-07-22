Young country singer Beamer Wigley has released an acoustic version of his most recent single, “I Knew."
“I had never done an acoustic version of a song of my own,” Wigley said. “To tap into something more raw and organic feeling was a really cool experience."
The song was co-written by his manager, award-winning hitmaker and Grammy-nominated Keith Follese (Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, Martina McBride, Randy Travis, Katy Perry, John Oates). The final cut also features award-winning musician Danny Rader (Keith Urban, Jason Aldean, LeAnn Rimes, Gretchen Wilson, Carolyn Dawn Johnson) on Dobro.
“The storyline about a guy busking and wondering if he’ll ever succeed with his guitar can apply to not just me, but so many other musicians who start off the same way," Wigley said.
Wigley became a local sensation in his hometown of Penticton. Now based in Kelowna, he wrote his first song at age seven, took first place at the Vancouver PNE Star Showdown at nine, won the inaugural Penticton Youth Arts Award at 11, and hit the charts at No. 74 with his first radio single at age 15.
Extensive time spent in Nashville has him under the management of Follese and his wife, Adrienne; together they wrote Wigley’s 2018 single “Roller Coaster” and this year’s forthcoming sophomore EP.
