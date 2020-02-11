Vancouver singer-songwriter Nikita Afonso, originally from Penticton, has been busy creating new music videos with her husband Mark Francis, a filmmaker from Vancouver. Her video, “A R I Z O N A,” is available on pentictonherald.ca and kelownadailycourier.ca. Through her social media and YouTube channel, she will be releasing new videos every Wednesday for Wing-It Wednesday as well as a love song on Sundays for Soft Song Sundays.
Most Popular
Articles
- Bad batch of meth hits Penticton
- EDITORIAL: Trustees turned down a special financial adviser, now they face a financial crisis
- Report: Seniors priced out of assisted living
- School budgets under threat again
- Ministry monitoring AIM Roads
- URBAN FORAGER: New pizzeria just meant to be
- Last Call nearly triples in size
- Road-rager sought by RCMP
- Canada Post reaches out to Toni Boot
- BC Cannabis opens in Penticton
Images
Videos
Online Poll
Upcoming Events
-
Feb 19
-
Feb 21
-
Feb 22
-
Feb 23
-
Feb 23
-
Feb 24
-
Feb 28
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.