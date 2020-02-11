Local music

Nikita Afonso is pictured in a publicity still provided by her management.

Vancouver singer-songwriter Nikita Afonso, originally from Penticton, has been busy creating new music videos with her husband Mark Francis, a filmmaker from Vancouver. Her video, “A R I Z O N A,” is available on pentictonherald.ca and kelownadailycourier.ca. Through her social media and YouTube channel, she will be releasing new videos every Wednesday for Wing-It Wednesday as well as a love song on Sundays for Soft Song Sundays.