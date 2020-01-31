Friday, January 31
•Happening at The Eagles: Dinner, 5 p.m., live band (Sugar Punch) 7 p.m.
•Friday Night trivia at Tug’s Taphouse, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
•Happening at the Penticton Seniors’ Drop-in Centre: Hypnosis, 11:45 am & 2:30 pm; Dancing with Vic & the Band Masters, 7:30 pm.
•Happening at Elks 51: Drop-in Dance Penticton, 7 p.m., happy hour 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., music Bingo 6:30 p.m.
•Bob Kittle, Ch.t, hypnosis relaxation sessions at the Penticton Seniors’ Drop-in Centre. Everyone Welcome, 11:45 a.m. and/or 2:30 p.m. every Friday. For more information, call 250 488-2723.
•Head to Cannery Brewing for a very special pop-up by Theo’s Restaurant. Enjoy a selection of new menu items and Theo’s favourites for three days only at Cannery Brewing.
•Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7: The Gentlemen (R, 133 minutes); The Turning (R, 95 minutes); Bad Boys for Life (14A, 124 minutes); Doolittle (PG, 101 minutes); 1917 (14A, 119 minutes); Jojo Rabbit (PG, 109 minutes); Parasite (subtitled, 14A, 132 minutes)
•Now playing at Oliver Theatre: Star Wars: Episode IX, Rise of Skywalker
Saturday, February 1
•Today is February 1, the first day of February and 32nd day of 2020.
•Head to Cannery Brewing for a very special pop-up by Theo’s Restaurant. Enjoy a selection of new menu items and Theo’s favourites for three days only at Cannery Brewing.
•Vernon Vipers visit the Penticton Vees at the South Okanagan Events Centre in BCHL action, puck drops at 6:30 p.m.
•If you are going to the Penticton Vees game, look for three local breweries, Cannery Brewing, Bad Tattoo Brewing, and Slackwater Brewing for complimentary beer tastings starting at 5pm. Look for them between Beer Boulevard and Gasoline Alley. Must be 19+.
•Happening at Elks 51: Crib, 10 a.m., 4 p.m. meat draw. Mexican Fiesta, Bill and Jeannine 5:30 p.m. $10, live music.
Sunday, February 2
•Groundhog Day
•From Miami, Super Bowl LIV, San Francisco 49ers (NFC, 13-3) vs Kansas City Chiefs (AFC, 12-4), 3:30 p.m. (PT) kickoff
•Open stage at Shades on Main, in the coffee room, 4 - 8 p.m. Bring your own instrument, or bass and guitar usually available to play. No cover.
•Cannery Brewing special pop-up by Theo’s Restaurant. Enjoy a selection of new menu items and Theo’s favourites for three days only at Cannery Brewing.
•Join Taz McLean at Cannery Brewing for a night of free, live music. Taz will be performing from 6-8pm. No cover charge.
•Happening at Elks 51: Sports Sunday Crib 10:30 a.m., 2 p.m. meat draw, last man standing and dog races. Super Bowl prizes.
•Falun Gong class at the Penticton Seniors’ Drop-in Centre, 3:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.
Monday, February 3
•Artist Think Tank: A support group for artists. Set goals, overcome obstacles to creativity, be inspired. Evert Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Art Up Studios - 94 Ellis Street Free to attend.
•Gaming tournament at Brexit Pub, Penticton’s only gaming tournament. Test your gaming skills against the best players in Penticton to win the Golden Joystick and a gift certificate. 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
•Happening at Elks 51: Single crib, 7 p.m., pub league darts 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, February 4
•OC Speaker Series presents: Bridging the Gap: The Bad News and the Good News about Climate Change, by First Things First’s Dr. Michael Healey and Jim Beattie, 7-8:30 p.m., in the lecture theatre at Okanagan College. Admission by donation, proceeds going to support local students in need.
•Cannery Brewing vinyl night from 7-9pm. No cover. DJ Spill will be spinning an all vinyl set with a mix of tunes from the 50s, 60s, 70s & 80s, spanning many different genres.
•Tuesday Night Movies at the Penticton Museum & Library, in the auditorium. 10 Things I Hate About You, 6 p.m., free to all and bring your own bowl for popcorn.
• Elks 51: 10 Card Crib, 7 p.m., Elks fun darts, 7 p.m., happy hour 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.