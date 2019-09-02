Soundstage Productions is branching out to junior musical theatre performance classes, offering singing, dancing, show choir and performance technique in group sessions.
Sessions for rising talent ages 9-17 will be on Wednesdays from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Penticton Lakeside Resort.
Registration for the new program takes place Sunday, Sept. 8 from
1-2 p.m. at the Lakeside and applicants should be prepared to sing one song and wear clothing suitable for dancing in.
Additional information is available from coordinator Lynne Leydier at 250-493-9787 or lleydier@shaw.ca.
