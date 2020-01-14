Chamber Music Kelowna is bringing back violinist James Ehnes and pianist Andrew Armstrong to perform a sold-out show on Monday, Jan. 20.
Grammy and 11-time Juno-award winning violinist Ehnes is the honourary patron for Chamber Music Kelowna's 40th anniversary season.
Ehnes has established himself as one of the most sought-after violinists on the international stage. He is a favourite guest of many of the most respected conductors and orchestras.
Armstrong, praised by critics for his passionate expression and dazzling technique, is a recording artist, soloist, chamber musician, and a long-time collaborator with Ehnes.
The concert begins at 7:30 .p.m in the Mary Irwin Theatre inside the Rotary Centre for the Arts. Ticket holders can attend a pre-concert chat at 6:45 p.m. with Okanagan Symphony Orchestra conductor Rosemary Thomson in the Salloum Rehearsal Hall.
Members of the public are welcome to attend an open dress rehearsal at the Mary Irwin Theatre from 3 - 3:50 p.m. earlier in the day. Admission will be by donation.
