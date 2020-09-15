CALGARY — The Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame has inducted two songs by Men Without Hats — “The Safety Dance” and “Pop Goes the World.”
The Hall will add both records to its permanent and interactive exhibition at the National Music Centre in Calgary, that features a celebrated catalogue of inducted songs that fans can listen to, as well as displays, exclusive artifacts, and one-of-a-kind memorabilia celebrating Canada’s greatest songwriters and Inductees. A virtual induction presentation is planned for a later date.
Written by lead vocalist Ivan Doroschuk, “The Safety Dance” hit No. 3 on the U.S. Billboard charts in 1982 , followed five years later by “Pop Goes the World,” which reached No. 20 and No. 1 in Canada.