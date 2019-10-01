Rob Garrison, the actor who shouted the line, “Get him a body bag, yeah” in “The Karate Kid” has died.
Garrison’s representative confirmed the actor died Friday after being hospitalized for a month with kidney and liver issues. He was 59.
The West Virginia-born actor had small parts in films such as “Brubaker,” “Iron Eagle” and “Starship Invasions,” but is best remembered for playing Tommy in the 1984 film, its 1986 sequel and the YouTube series, “Cobra Kai,” in 2019.
Garrison revealed in a recent online interview that his famous line was improvised in post-production when director John G. Avildsen needed to fill a few seconds of dialogue in the climactic fight scene.
“Rob Garrison was a kind gentleman from the first day I met him to the last day we spoke,” Karate Kid star Ralph Macchio said in a statement.
“I am so glad he had the opportunity to show his range and genuine heart with his performance last season on Cobra Kai. His campfire scene was truly one of my favourites of Season Two.”
Additionally, Garrison made multiple guest appearances on television, including Canadian productions “King of Kensington” and “The Littlest Hobo.”
