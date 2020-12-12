A few readers asked me what they should get alongside that new console this holiday.
It might sound like a broken record, but the simple answer is they should get Game Pass.
With Microsoft purchasing Bethesda game studios, all those games are now added to the MS library. Parents can sign up for the service for as little as $1 as a trial.
That $1 gives you access to a huge number of games that span the original Xbox, the Xbox 360 and the Xbox One.
You can even use the service on the new Xbox Series X or S systems if you were lucky enough to get one. With some new games costing $70 and you getting access to those games, it’s an incredible value.
Just a few examples from the current Game Pass library are: Sea of Thieves, State of Decay 2, Forza Horizon 4, Crackdown 3, Halo Collection, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, The Surge 2, Rise of the Tomb Raider and Yakuza — just to name a few.
Then, you add the entire Bethesda library of games like Doom, Doom Eternal, the entire Wolfenstein series, and the Fallout series — just to name a couple.
An important thing to note is that this isn’t a demo or timed game, you have the ability to play the game as long as you want. Once subscribed all you have to do is go to the memberships tab on your games menu and choose the game you like. Xbox even has a Game Pass app to search through the games and download automatically on your system. There is a large list to search through, so you can sort through them in different ways until you find the game you want.
Then, you just download the game and enjoy. The cost of the service is a bargain at $11.99 a month. The holiday season even has deals for three-month subscriptions.
This entitles you to play as many of the games as you want.
Each month, new games are added to keep the library fresh and offer an incentive to keep subscribing. A new bonus is a trial of Disney+ included in Game Pass.
One final note: Parents have been asking me about the new Xbox Series X,S and PS5. I know the frustration about the systems being very limited and being impossible to find in stores.
The issue is “bots” — automated buyers – have bought the majority of systems to resell them at higher prices.
I know it may be tempting to purchase these outrageously priced systems, but I’d hold off. Once we get into the New Year, both Sony and Microsoft should have tons of systems in stores, so paying twice or more over retail prices for a system is absurd.
NEXT WEEK: Cyberpunk 2077 review
