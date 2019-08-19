PRINCETON — From a Doukhobor choir to folk singers, singer/songwriters, Celtic music and the British Columbia Regiment Band, the Princeton Traditional Music Festival is one of the most unique festivals in B.C.
This totally-free festival brings in musical talent from across North America to celebrate all things traditional music.
This year’s event began Friday, Aug. 16 in Princeton and continues all weekend in the downtown area.
For a schedule of performers: princetonmusicfestival.com
