Paul McCartney. BC Place. July 6, 2019.
Former Beatle/Wings frontman Paul McCartney was a straight-ahead marathon rock ’n’ roller with a set list of 38 classic tunes in his concert Saturday at BC Place in Vancouver.
The legendary rocker played everything from the Quarrymen (pre-Beatles in Liverpool) to the Beatles to Wings to his solo work, including several tracks from Egypt Station, his first album since 1981’s Tug of War to reach No. 1 on the Billboard album chart.
Add more than a few stories from his long musical history, a humorous commentary about some of his fans and jump-out-of-your seat pyrotechnics during Live And Let Die, and you have 40,000 ecstatic fans at BC Place on Saturday night.
Superlatives have poured forth from reviewers: the most beloved body of musical work in history, sheer brilliance, emotional electricity in the air, a marathon of unmatched musicianship, the sweetest of nostalgia and a music history lesson come to life.
The reality: McCartney’s voice is, of course, not as strong as it was in the Beatle’s heyday. After all, he turned an ageless 77 on June 18. But his enthusiasm, passion and heart for performing live can’t be denied.
He received a helping hand with the vocals from virtually everyone in the band: Rusty Anderson (electric and acoustic guitar), Brian Ray (electric, acoustic and bass guitar), especially multi-instrumentalist Paul ‘Wix’ Wickens (keyboards, electric and acoustic guitar, bongos, percussion, harmonca, accordion) and the phrenetic Abe Laboriel Jr. (drums, percussion).
Then there was the Hot City Horns of Mike Davis, Paul Burton and Kenji Fenton who made their surprise entrance in the seats to the right of the stage.
Appropriately, McCartney launched with A Hard Day’s Night, symbolic of the hard night of performing he planned that night.
His boyhead charm remains intact, pretending to be awed by the idolic reception. “This is so cool. I’m going to take a moment to drink it all in,” he joked.
When he removed his suit coat to cheers, he rejoined: “What? I take my coat off? Big wardrobe change.”
When a woman in the audience held up a sign saying she had been to 115 concerts, McCartney asked: “That’s really great. Slightly obsessive?”
Another sign said it was 62 years to the day when McCartney met John Lennon. “That is very cool and I’m only 61,” he said with a laugh.
Yet another read: “I do Beatles’ screams like my mom” to which he quipped: “That’s a sound which takes me back.”
And he read out another with a laugh: “Sign my hand so I’ll quit smoking.”
There were also intimate moments. His message in Who Cares (about you, I do) from Egypt Station is for those bullied.
My Valentine was written for his third wife, Nancy, who was in the audience. A video on two gigantic screens on either side of the stage had her signing the lyrics.
The song Blackbird was written to encourage those involved in the civil rights movement in the southern U.S. in the 1960s, he said, praising Emma Stevens, 16, who sings a cover of Blackbird entirely in the Mi’kmaq language on You Tube. She too was in the audience; McCartney met her before the show.
His 1982 song Here Today was meant to be an I-love-you conversation with John Lennon that McCartney never had. If you listen carefully to the Beatles’ recording of Love Me Do, he said, you can tell he was nervous about singing it for legendary producer George Martin by listening to the weak finish on the word “do.”
A superstar’s superstar, an icon, a rock god? Certainly a living legend who, like the Energizer Bunny, just keeps going and going.
The Freshen Up tour started on Sept. 17 with five legs: 22 shows in North America (two series), eight in Europe, five in South America and four in Asia. Those 39 shows will bring him millions in revenue, not that Sir Paul needs the money. His net worth is estimated at $1.2 billion US.
He doesn’t need more fame since he is undoubtedly one of the most successful composers and performers of all time. His songwriting partnership with Lennon remains the most successful in history, and he is two-time inductee into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, an 18-time Grammy Award winner, a Member of the Order of the British Empire and he was knighted in 1997.
And he uses his fame for good causes: promoting international charities focused on animal rights, seal hunting, land mines, vegetarianism, poverty and music education.
This was one of the top 10 concerts in over 50 years of attending everything from rock to punk to jazz and everything in-between.
The Beatle lives. Long live the Beatle.
J.P. Squire is a retired journalist who covers the outdoors and concerts for The Kelowna Daily Courier.
---
SET LIST
“A Hard Day’s Night”
“Junior’s Farm”
“All My Loving”
“Letting Go”
“Who Cares”
“Got to Get You Into My Life”
“Come On To Me”
“Let Me Roll It” (with “Foxy Lady” coda)
“I’ve Got a Feeling”
“Let ‘Em In”
“My Valentine”
“Nineteen Hundred and Eighty-Five”
“Maybe I’m Amazed”
“I’ve Just Seen a Face”
“In Spite of All the Danger”
“From Me To You”
“Dance Tonight”
“Love Me Do”
“Blackbird”
“Here Today”
“Queenie Eye”
“Lady Madonna”
“Eleanor Rigby”
“Fuh You”
“Being for the Benefit of Mr. Kite!”
“Something”
“Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da”
“Band on the Run”
“Back in the U.S.S.R.”
“Let It Be”
“Live and Let Die”
“Hey Jude”
Encores
“Birthday”
“Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise)”
“Helter Skelter”
“Abbey Road Suite” (Golden Slumbers/Carry That Weight/The End
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.