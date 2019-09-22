Due to popular demand, a third performance of PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure has been booked in Penticton.
The third show goes Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 2 p.m. at the South Okanagan Events Centre. The other shows are Jan. 28 at 6 p.m. and Jan. 29 at 6 p.m.
The show includes two acts and an intermission, and incorporates an innovative costume approach to help bring the pups to life on stage.
The performance is interactive, encouraging audiences to learn pirate catchphrases, dance the pirate boogie and help the pups follow the treasure map and solve picture puzzles during their mission.
Tickets are on sale now at www.PawPatrolLive.com/Canada.
