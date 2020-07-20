Tuesday, July 21
• Penticton City Council meets,1 p.m. online, to view the agenda or watch the meeting live, visit: penticton.ca
• Award-winning jazz vocalist Anna Jacyszyn and guitarist Loni Moger perform at Foot- prints Beach Bar and Grill and Spirit Ridge Lake Resort, 1200 Rancher Creek Road, Osoyoos, 3-6 p.m., for reservations call 250-495-5445
• Final week: Robyn Lake, “Our Okanagan Lifestyle,” a new collection of beautiful paintings and artwork, showing daily at The Lloyd Gallery on Front Street
• Landmark Cinemas presents classic movies for $5 ($3 on Tuesdays), plus some new favourites, for schedule and tickets: landmarkcinemas.com, social-distancing guidelines apply, full popcorn and beverage service available: Abe (PG, 85 minutes), Trolls World Tour (G, 91 minutes), The Invisible Man (18A, 124 minutes), The Gentlemen (14A, 113 minutes), Bohemian Rhapsody (PG, 135 minutes), Jurassic Park (PG, 127 minutes), Beauty and the Beast (PG, 129 minutes), Iron Man (PG, 126 minutes), Back to the Future (PG, 116 minutes), The Neverending Story (G, 102 minutes), Friday the 13th (18A, 97 minutes), Jaws (PG, 123 minutes).
Thursday, July 23
• Aidan Mayes performs at Time Winery & Kitchen, 7 p.m.. 361 Martin Street, tickets available from fivevinescellars.com
• Will Schlackl performs at Slackwater Brewing, 3 - 4 p.m.
• Daniel Wesley, live and acoustic, Slackwater Brewery, 9 - 11 p.m., tickets available online from: eventbrite
Friday, July 24
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40 presents karaoke, 7:30 p.m., you must have your own microphone cover if you wish to sing, no dancing, social distancing
• Will Schlackl performs at Slackwater Brewing, 3 - 4 p.m.
• Bob Ross, “Happy Little Accidents,” plus “En Game Air,” “Speed: The History of Speed Painting in Canada,” Penticton Art Gallery, opened daily, exhibit runs through Sept. 13, suggested donation of $5.
Saturday, July 25
• Penticton Farmers Market, 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., safe-social distancing, 100 block of Main Street, enter at Main Street and Lakeshore Drive (expect line-ups)
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, burgers and fries, noon- 4 p.m.
• Meat draw at Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 2 p.m.
• Elks Lodge meat draw, 4 p.m., dinner, 5:30 p.m.
• Will Schlackl performs at Slackwater Brewery, 7 - 9 p.m.
• Fresh B.C. Talent presents young local musicians performing outside Blenz Coffee in Downtown Penticton, this week: Jay and Aleena, 10 a.m. - noon
• Kettle Valley Steam Railroad in Summerland offers limited runs and safe social distancing, train leaves at 10:30 a.m., for availability visit kettlevalleyrail.org or phone 250-494-8422
Sunday, July 26
• Meat draw at Elks Lodge, 1 p.m.
• BC-SPCA flea market, outdoors in front of Real Canadian Super Store, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., please respect social distancing
• Kettle Valley Steam Railroad in Summerland offers limited runs and safe social distancing, train leaves at 10:30 a.m., for availability visit kettlevalleyrail.org or phone 250-494-8422
What’s Going On
Help us rebuild The Herald’s calendar of events. Email the particulars five days in advance to: editor@pentictonherald.ca.
The calendar will appear in Tuesday and Friday's print edition plus online.
There is no charge to advertise a community event. A special note to musical events, service clubs, municipal bodies and sports.
To post an event to our website: pentictonherald.ca. A free online registration is required.