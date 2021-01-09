A Kelowna arts festival that starts Sunday has adapted to the pandemic with a “small but extraordinary” program, organizers say.
An outdoor projection featuring dancers and musicians and a selection of streamed animated films are planned for the fifth annual Living Things festival.
“In this COVID-19 era of isolation and digital connection, the need for safe gatherings and in-person interaction is crucial,” festival organizer Neil Cadger says in a release.
“I hope Living Things 2021 can brighten this challenging winter at least a little,” he said. “The festival is set to deliver a small but extraordinary line-up of shows, performances, and experiences that inspire, entertain, and provoke thought and conversation.”
The “Collective Body” will be shown on outdoor screens at the Rotary Centre for the Arts from this Sunday through Jan. 30, every evening from 5-9 p.m. It’s free to watch.
“Objects in Motion,” a series of animated movies with offbeat narratives, will be shown from Jan. 19 and Jan. 26 at Unicorns.live. Cost to watch is $15.
There are also plans to mount “The Book of My Shames,” described as an original solo chamber opera, but details are still being worked out to ensure the event complies with public health orders, Cadger says.
More information at the Living Things website and on the Facebook page.