LOS ANGELES — Frankie Banali, the last surviving member of heavy-metal band Quiet Riot’s classic lineup died, Thursday. The drummer was diagnosed April 17 with stage-IV pancreatic cancer. He was 68.
Banali joined the established band in 1982, just prior to the start of their greatest commercial success. He played on Quiet Riot’s two most successful albums, “Metal Health” and “Condition Critical,” the former which was the first metal album to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Top 100 albums charts in the U.S.
Born in Queens, New York, he appears on such memorable tracks as the No. 5 hit “Cum on Feel the Noize,” a remake of a 1973 song by Slade. Quiet Riot also enjoyed chart success with another Slade cover, “Mama Weer All Crazee Now,” as well as “Bang Your Head (Metal Health),” a song Banali co-wrote with Carlos Cavazo and lead singer Kevin DuBrow, who died in 2007 of an accidental overdose.
“Bang Your Head” was featured in movies including “Footloose” and “The Wrestler,” and was covered by Weird Al Yankovic in 1985 as part of a medley of polka songs.
Banali stayed with Quiet Riot for four decades, playing with them in various incarnations and reunions. Outside of Quiet Riot, he worked with Billy Idol, Steppenwolf, Dokken, W.A.S.P. and Faster Pussycat. In 1986, he participated in a “We Are the World,”-inspired