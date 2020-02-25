As part of the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra’s (OSO) 60th Anniversary Season, I am privileged to tell the story about our individual musicians.
This week I spoke with our principal flautist, Christine Moore.
Tell me about your early musical beginnings.
Long before I started piano lessons, my earliest musical memory was as a toddler. I used to sing the jingles that I would hear when watching “Sesame Street.” I also did a lot of dance and figure skating lessons and would make up routines in my head to all of the orchestral music I would hear at competitions I attended.
My great-aunt Beth had a baby grand piano in the living room of her house in Point Grey. Once a year, my family would visit, and I would stare at it wishing Icould touch it. Generally, it was off limits to children. That same great-aunt is now almost 100 years old. She gifted the piano to me four years ago. When I sit to play it now, it is with reverence. It was purchased by my great-grandfather in 1920, so this year is the 100 th anniversary of it being a part of my family.
When did you start playing the flute?
I began to play the flute in Grade 7 band. I still remember opening the case and touching the flute for the first time. It felt magical. Band started to feel too easy and so I started private flute lessons, first in a small music store in North Vancouver with a teacher whose name I can’t remember, but he was a gentle teacher with a large, black beard and we played jazz, folk and classical music. He then recommended that I audition for lessons with Kathleen Rudolph, who played in the Vancouver Symphony, which I did and studied with her for the next eight years. I became friends with and competed against many of her other students who now thrive in professional flute careers.
Were you thinking about playing in an orchestra at that point in your training?
When I was 16, I attended the Courtney Youth Music Camp for the first time. The teachers there were professionals from the Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal symphonies. In orchestra class, the professionals played the principal parts and selected students played second chair. While I was sitting in the flute-two chair, I remember the first notes of Shubert’s 3rd Symphony beginning. It was a transcendent feeling that made me fall in love with the orchestra and hooked me for life. I love that with our annual Side-by-Side concert with the OSYO (youth orchestra). I am now the professional sitting next to my students.
Who inspired you as a flautist?
Kathleen was my primary mentor as a teen. She introduced me to the world of music festivals, both local and provincial and the Vancouver Youth Orchestra, where I first met Lauris Davis, OSO principal oboe.
In the 1980s, James Galway was becoming quite famous. I would purchase his sheet music and tapes and play along. He came to the Orpheum to perform when I was 16. I remember my dad surprised me with tickets on the day of the show. At the time, my dad was an Elvis and country music lover, but over the years, I have converted him and now he loves coming to hear me play with the OSO.
As an adult, my primary mentors have been Lorna McGhee (current principal flute Pittsburg Symphony) and William Bennet (former principal flute or the London Symphony Orchestra, St. Martin’s in the Fields, soloist and flute legend). We are blessed in B.C. to have world-class flute superstars like Lorna and William come to teach at a flute retreat on Pender Island annually. Every week I have spent with them has given me at least a year ofwork and processing that improves my playing and my flute teaching alike.
How did you make the jump from student to professional musician?
It was definitely not a straight road. I had decided after my second year at college to find a “safer” career financially and moved my focus from performance, earning a degree in music, human development and history.
This area of study served me well as I became a music teacher. By this time, I was married and had our first daughter, Victoria whom I started taking to infant music classes.
A lightbulb went off for me and I started an apprenticeship as an early childhood music instructor, which led to specific studies as a specialist in teaching the Orff-Schulwerk system for children. I also started studying voice lessons so I could be a good example for my students as singing, story telling and movement are such a big part of this teaching system.
I played less flute in those days until I moved to Williams Lake with my husband and discovered two other like- minded flute players. My family endured many life crisis at this time, including the loss of a baby through a late-term miscarriage, a house fire in which our pets died and we lost all of our personal belongings and we hit a financial crisis.
Playing the flute with my friends every week is one of the things that got me through this difficult time. It is then that I truly began to understand the power of music and the value that playing the flute brought to my life.
How did you come to join the OSO?
Happily, our daughter Helena was born in 2001 and my husband was transferred to Kelowna in 2002. When I arrived I began taking lessons with Margaret Burton, who was the principal flute of the OSO me to play 3rd flute and piccolo with the OSO when it was needed. At one concert I was asked to fill in last minute for the 2nd flute player who took ill suddenly.
The first piece we played was “The Moldau” which starts with a big 2nd flute solo, which means I basically had to sight read my impromptu audition. Happily I passed and continued to play for two years until Margaret stepped down as principal and I won my next audition against some very fine players. I am grateful to play with and learn from such extraordinary musicians and truly wonderful people in the OSO.
You can see Christine playing principal flute with the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra in our upcoming concert series “Old Friends” featuring Ian Parker as piano soloist on March 6, 7 and 8.