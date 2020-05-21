(Video below story)
Following the success of Elton John’s “IHeart Living Room Concert” and the Canadian equivalent “Stronger Together/Tous Ensemble,” The Herald decided to do its own, with the focus being on local musicians.
The 45-minute video was professionally edited and features Penticton-area musicians performing mostly cover versions from their living rooms and backyards.
The singers range in age from 13 to 65 and genres include pop, rock, folk and country. There’s also an instrumental. Most of the songs are recognizable and all are upbeat numbers. The video includes rising and new stars on the local scene as well as established favourites. The mostly-unplugged set list ranges from remakes of Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga to Led Zeppelin and Tom Petty.
Nine of the 10 musicians — Nikita Afonso, Kyle Anderson, Mason Burns, Mandy Cole, Justin Glibbery, Aidan Mayes, Gord McLaren, Dave Ramey and Beamer Wigley — are from Penticton or grew up here.
The lone exception is internet sensation Scotty Berg from Kelowna, who was invited to participate based on the phenomenal year he’s having.