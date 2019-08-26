A suggestion from a fan in New Zealand has led to a United Kingdom folk duo performing in Kelowna next month.
Winter Wilson will play at Milkcrate Records on Lawrence Ave. in Kelowna, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. as part of an 18-date Canadian tour.
“We were playing a gig in Palmerston North, New Zealand, a couple of years back and a guy came over to buy a CD and have a chat. He said we should go to Canada, ‘They’ll love you,’ says he and he offered us a place to stay in Halifax.
“So we thought we’d give it a try and started spinning out emails all over the country. We finished up with an 18 date tour, but not a single gig anywhere close to Halifax. We’ll try there again next time,” one of the duo of Kip Winter and Dave Wilson explained in an email (they didn’t identify which one).
The duo has been in the music business for a long time, but it was a part-time gig until their jobs disappeared.
Then it became a full-time occupation. Their debut album “Far Off on the Horizon” was well received. That’s been followed up with “Live and Unconventional.”
Winter sings and plays accordion, guitar and flute. Wilson also sings while playing guitar and banjo.
