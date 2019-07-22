An opera in Mission Hill winery’s amphitheatre is expected to be something special.
Opera Kelowna and Mission Hill Family Estate Winery are presenting Opera in Vines, Aug. 2 at 7:30 p.m.
The opera company’s leading vocalists — including soprano Marie-Josee Lord, heldentenor Steeve Michaud, baritone Aaron Durand, and mezzo soprano Stephanie Tritchew — will be joined by a 17-piece orchestra, led by music conductor Bernard McDonald.
The vent will begin with a pre-concert reception at 6 p.m. where patrons can enjoy food and wine pairings at the many chef attended stations throughout the winery.
The vocalists, accompanied by the Opera Kelowna chorus and the orchestra, will serenade the crowd with arias, duets, trios, and ensembles from La traviata, La bohème, Madama Butterfly, The Pearl Fishers, Carmen, and Romeo and Juliet.
Among the musical selections offered are “Je veux vivre” from Gounod’s Romeo and Juliet, “Libiamo ne’ lieti calici” from Verdi’s La traviata, and the duet “Au fond du temple saint” from Bizet’s The Pearl Fishers.
Soprano Lord, recipient of the Concours International de Chant de Verviers, has sung some of the repertoire’s most demanding roles, including Mimi in Puccini’s La bohème for Opéra de Montréal, and Meg Page in Verdi’s Falstaff for Opéra de Québec.
Okanagan audiences will be familiar with heldentenor Michaud from his performance as Don José in Bizet’s Carmen for Opera Kelowna. Michaud recently won the Prix de Chanson, a prestigious singing competition in France in late February.
Audiences will also be delighted to see the return of baritone Durand who performed on the Opera Kelowna stage as the lead role of Papageno in Zauberflöte and Dancaïre in Carmen. Durand was also Person No. 3 in Vancouver Opera’s acclaimed production of Stickboy. Mezzo-soprano
Tritchew has graced the stages of Edmonton Opera, Tapestry Opera and Vancouver Opera. Some of her highlight roles include Butterfly’s Aunt in Madama Butterfly, Olga in Vancouver Opera’s Eugene Onegin, and The Friend in Vancouver Opera Festival’s Requiem for a Lost Girl.
“A Night at the Opera’ is always something special and this evening will be even more so,” said Alexandra Babbel, founding artistic director of Opera Kelowna, in a news release.
Tickets for Opera Under the Vines are $295 per person and are available at operakelowna.com
