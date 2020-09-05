With summer coming to an end, why not enjoy some great Netflix original shows and get out of that heat?
Just so it’s clear, I haven’t received one penny for my recommendations and pay for my Netflix subscription like everyone else.
Netflix has a large number of original movies and TV shows and now, for the first time, more Canadians subscribe to a streaming service than basic cable.
Here are three recommendations.
“Big Mouth”
Season 1-3
Rated M for Mature
“Big Mouth” is a Netflix original animated comedy that’s intended for mature audiences.
The show is about group of teens coming to terms with all the pitfalls and awkwardness of adolescence. The show is full of the humour and embarrassing moments, similar to what the first few seasons of shows like “Family Guy” had.
This show definitely isn’t for children because it covers some some raunchy topics. Even with all these uneasy moments, the show brings out the humour in them. If you enjoy shows like “Family Guy,” this show is a must see.
“Haunting on Hill House”
Rated M for Mature
“Haunting on Hill House” is a first foray into the horror genre. The show revolves around a family that is haunted by something that happened at their mansion in the past. With one of the children writing a best-selling horror novel about the house, the family must confront the past and find out what happened.
The show is full of scares and truly terrifying moments without having to go for cheap jump scares that some shows and movies rely on.
The family is full of relatable characters, all with relatable flaws.
As the show progresses, you see why the characters behave the way they do. Each episode has the viewer eager to move right along to the next one.
Based on a book by Shirley Jackson, it’s large cast includes Michael Huisman (“Game of Thrones”), Carla Gugino and Henry Thomas of “ET: The Extra-Terrestrial” fame.
Upcoming Netflix Original
“Ratched”
We don’t know very much about this upcoming drama. We do know it’s based on the 1962 novel “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” by Ken Kesey and it debuts Sept. 18.
From the trailer, we see Sarah Paulson from “American Horror Story” as the main focus of the show. She takes a job as a nurse at a mental institution and becomes a downright monster.
Paulson plays the character made famous by Louise Fletcher, who won an Academy Award for the 1975 film adaptation.
The series, which co-stars Sharon Stone, Amanda Plummer and Judy Davis, is a prequel to the book and film. Kesey never watched the movie in his lifetime. Kesey was angered that the book’s focus altered from Chief Bromden to become a star vehicle for Jack Nicholson, whose Randle McMurphy character was only minor in his novel.
From what I’ve seen, “Ratched” has all the strangeness and brutal moments “American Horror Story” has.
Sascha Heist is a lifelong gamer from Penticton who ordinarily writes about video games in his weekly column.