Actress Sarah Paulson, as shown in this handout image from the series "Ratched," embraces her campier side as she winnows into the conniving world of Nurse Ratched, a woman who knows what she wants and doesn't mind twisting the knife to get it. The prequel to "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" begins in the early days of Ratched's career as she manipulates her way through the doors of a mental institution, and becomes a monster who can't be contained.