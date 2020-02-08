Cats

One reviewer described "Cats" as "the worst thing for cats ... since dogs."

The 40th annual Golden Raspberry Awards (the Razzies) were announced today and to no surprise, "Cats" leads films released this past year with nine nods.

Winners will be announced at a later date.

Here are this year's nominations for the best of the worst:

WORST PICTURE

Cats

The Fanatic

The Haunting of Sharon Tate

A Madea Family Funeral

Rambo: Last Blood

WORST ACTOR

James Franco, Zeroville

David Harbour, Hellboy

Matthew McConaughey, Serenity

Sylvester Stallone, Rambo: Last Blood

John Travolta, The Fanatic and Trading Paint

WORST ACTRESS

Hilary Duff, The Haunting of Sharon Tate

Anne Hathaway, The Hustle and Serenity

Francesca Hayward, Cats

Tyler Perry (as Medea), A Madea Family Funeral

Rebel Wilson, The Hustle

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Jessica Chastain, Dark Phoenix

Cassi Davis, A Madea Family Funeral

Judi Dench, Cats

Fenessa Pineda, Rambo: First Blood

Rebel Wilson, Cats

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

James Corden, Cats

Tyler Perry (as Joe), A Madea Family Funeral

Tyler Perry (as Uncle Heathrow), A Madea Family Funeral

Seth Rogen, Zeroville

Bruce Willis, Glass

WORST SCREEN COMBO

Any two half-feline/half-human hairballs, Cats

Jason Derulo and his CGI-neutered bulge, Cats

Tyler Perry and Tyler Perry (or Tyler Perry), A Madea Family Funeral

Sylvester Stallone and his impotent rage, Rambo: First Blood

John Travolta and any screenplay he accepts

WORST DIRECTOR

Fred Durst, The Fanatic

James Franco, Zeroville

Adrian Grunberg, Rambo: First Blood

Tom Hooper, Cats

Neil Marshall, Hellboy

WORST SCREENPLAY

Cats

The Haunting of Sharon Tate

Hellboy

A Madea Family Funeral

Rambo: Last Blood

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF OR SEQUEL

Dark Phoenix

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Hellboy

A Madea Family Funeral

Rambo: Last Blood

WORST RECKLESS DISREGARD FOR HUMAN LIFE AND PUBLIC PROPERTY

Dragged Across Concrete

The Haunting of Sharon Tate

Hellboy

Joker

Rambo: First Blood

REDEMPTION AWARD

Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers

Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Name

Keanu Reeves – John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and Toy Story 4

Adam Sandler – Uncut Gems

Will Smith – Aladdin

