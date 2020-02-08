The 40th annual Golden Raspberry Awards (the Razzies) were announced today and to no surprise, "Cats" leads films released this past year with nine nods.
Winners will be announced at a later date.
Here are this year's nominations for the best of the worst:
WORST PICTURE
Cats
The Fanatic
The Haunting of Sharon Tate
A Madea Family Funeral
Rambo: Last Blood
WORST ACTOR
James Franco, Zeroville
David Harbour, Hellboy
Matthew McConaughey, Serenity
Sylvester Stallone, Rambo: Last Blood
John Travolta, The Fanatic and Trading Paint
WORST ACTRESS
Hilary Duff, The Haunting of Sharon Tate
Anne Hathaway, The Hustle and Serenity
Francesca Hayward, Cats
Tyler Perry (as Medea), A Madea Family Funeral
Rebel Wilson, The Hustle
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Jessica Chastain, Dark Phoenix
Cassi Davis, A Madea Family Funeral
Judi Dench, Cats
Fenessa Pineda, Rambo: First Blood
Rebel Wilson, Cats
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
James Corden, Cats
Tyler Perry (as Joe), A Madea Family Funeral
Tyler Perry (as Uncle Heathrow), A Madea Family Funeral
Seth Rogen, Zeroville
Bruce Willis, Glass
WORST SCREEN COMBO
Any two half-feline/half-human hairballs, Cats
Jason Derulo and his CGI-neutered bulge, Cats
Tyler Perry and Tyler Perry (or Tyler Perry), A Madea Family Funeral
Sylvester Stallone and his impotent rage, Rambo: First Blood
John Travolta and any screenplay he accepts
WORST DIRECTOR
Fred Durst, The Fanatic
James Franco, Zeroville
Adrian Grunberg, Rambo: First Blood
Tom Hooper, Cats
Neil Marshall, Hellboy
WORST SCREENPLAY
Cats
The Haunting of Sharon Tate
Hellboy
A Madea Family Funeral
Rambo: Last Blood
WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF OR SEQUEL
Dark Phoenix
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Hellboy
A Madea Family Funeral
Rambo: Last Blood
WORST RECKLESS DISREGARD FOR HUMAN LIFE AND PUBLIC PROPERTY
Dragged Across Concrete
The Haunting of Sharon Tate
Hellboy
Joker
Rambo: First Blood
REDEMPTION AWARD
Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers
Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Name
Keanu Reeves – John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and Toy Story 4
Adam Sandler – Uncut Gems
Will Smith – Aladdin
