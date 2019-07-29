There’s something very fishy going on in downtown Kelowna these days.
Shiny tails are swishing about, crabby claws are clacking, and there’s a “gi-a-normous” purple octopus preening her tentacles.
It’s all part of the magical watery kingdom that’s home to Ariel, the beautiful Mermaid Princess and her entourage of enchanting under-the-sea creatures.
From entertaining Sebastian the know-all crab advisor to Ursula the evil Sea Witch, get ready to be thoroughly entertained by the joyfulness of this iconic Disney tale, “The Little Mermaid,” presented by Kelowna Actors Studio.
A blockbuster kids’ movie which this year celebrates its 30th anniversary, Little Mermaid has endeared itself to youngsters and adults alike, adding to the Disney success by bringing animation to life on Broadway and beyond.
Taking the coveted role of Ariel, and wigged out in a voluminous head of flowing red hair, is Victoria native Rebecca Thackray.
Appearing for the first time in an Actors Studio gig, Thackray was suitably impressed by the scope and scale of the Kelowna production.
“I really was (pleasantly) surprised by how big the production is and how KAS goes above and beyond in every way — costumes and incredible sets, effects, music, dancing, lighting ... and flying,” she said.
The Disney story, adapted from the classic Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale, is wildly entertaining, telling the audience about King Tritons’ youngest daughter, Ariel, who is dissatisfied with her life in the ocean, and longs to pursue the human Prince Eric in the world above.
Sneaking off, she bargains with the evil Sea Witch Ursula, to trade her mermaid tail for legs.
But there’s a catch to the deal, which naïve Ariel didn’t expect, and she needs lots of help from her undersea friends to make her wishes come true.
As Ariel, Thackray portrays the rebellious teenager, first as a mermaid with her “shiny, colourful, pretty tails” and then she gets to “fly” across the stage to simulate Ariel swimming to the ocean’s surface to secretly interact with humans’ top-side.
All things human attract and intrigue young Ariel, much to her father’s dismay, and it only gets worse when she rescues a very attractive, almost-drowned, young man, Prince Eric.
Eric is revived, enchanted by the beautiful, haunting singing of the girl who saved him, but who suddenly disappears into the ocean.
Determined to find her, his only clue is her beautiful voice.
Ariel has returned to her water empire, but realizes she is already in love with Eric, and longs to have human legs to remain above the sea forever.
“Ariel is a naïve and stubborn girl, and because she’s in love with Eric, she makes a deal with the evil Sea Witch, Ursula, to get legs for three days — hopefully enough time to make Eric fall in love and kiss her — to make her human forever,” she explained.
“But, Ursula has made a deal with Ariel, that takes away her voice and forces her to make Eric fall in love without being able to speak or sing. It’s a challenge to do without speaking, to use just body language and dancing to express her thoughts.”
As in the movie, Ursula’s character is over-the-top and a great deal of fun with a mammoth costume and purple makeup to skilfully disguise Nate Flavel and present him in drag as Hannah deJob.
“The make-up takes two hours and the gown with tentacles is spectacular,” de Job said. “It’s brilliant. On stage the costume is 14 feet wide—-huge,” he added.
“Ursula is maybe an octopus or a squid. I’ve got six tentacles and two arms, so I guess I’m an octopus.”
Unlike the Broadway production that spiffed up Ursula as a be-sparkled diva, the Kelowna version will be more true to the cartoon Ursula, a little darker and very glad to consider adding Ariel’s soul to her collection of sad Merpeople polyps.
The spectacular flying effects are an Actors Studio special addition with the help of Vertigo Flying Effects from Chicago, making seven of the cast “literally take off.”
The performance is full of catchy, memorable songs, like “Kiss the Girl,” “Part of Your World,” “Poor Unfortunate Souls” and the Oscar-winning “Under the Sea.”
The dashing Prince is played by Zander Felton, with the lovable crab Sebastian, played by Justin Lapena, Desmond Parenteau appears as King Triton and Caden Hergott is Flounder.
“It’s a kid story, but there’s adult humour in there as well, so a show for all of the family to enjoy,” Flavel added.
--
QUICK HIT
What: The Little Mermaid, presented by Kelowna Actors Studio.
When: Aug. 1–10 with evening performance at 7:30 p.m. and matinees Saturday.
Where: Kelowna Community Theatre
Tickets: Available at Kelowna Tickets, in person, 100-2600 Enterprise Way (across from Wal-Mart) or call 250-862-2867; online at www.KelownaActorsStudio.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.