As part of the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra’s 60th anniversary season, it is my pleasure to shine a spotlight on my colleagues in the orchestra.
This week I sat down with our principal horn player Scott Wilson.
After a decades-long career with the Toronto Symphony as their third horn, Wilson moved into the management side of running the orchestra.
Eventually this brought him to the OSO, where he became our general manager for four years. At that time, Wilson decided it was time to pick up the horn again and we are all grateful to have him leading the section.
I asked how he got started in music. Like many of our musicians he was inspired by musical parents.
“My father had an excellent tenor voice (always sang in the Unitarian Church Choir) and was a virtuoso whistler. I followed suit and in Grade 5, I took up the trumpet.”
The apple didn’t fall far from the tree as Wilson was soon to discover.
“Imagine my surprise when my father brought a trumpet home and played The Flight of the Bumblebee. That’s when I learned that he was pursuing a career in music, playing solo cornet with the Northwestern University Concert Band. Unfortunately this career path was forever altered by injuries that he sustained in a plane crash in WWII.”
I wondered what prompted Wilson to switch to the horn. I didn’t anticipate such a practical answer. “I am left-handed, very,” he explained, “and by the way, there are more of us than you think, and we like it that way.”
The horn is the only left-handed instrument so it was a natural fit. It is also the only instrument that points backwards.
“What could be more natural? Also, I got to be first horn right away, as others seemed to find the thing too twisted”
I asked how his formal training got started,
“I began formal horn lessons at age 13. At the same time I joined the Montgomery County Junior Youth Orchestra. The following year I entered the State Solo Competition and somehow managed to wangle a seat in the Maryland All-State Orchestra.”
As to his mentors, Wilson lit up as he talked about his lifelong mentor, William Kuyper.
“William was playing in the National Symphony in Washington. He started as my teacher but became a lifelong mentor, then a colleague and a friend.
“During the time that I spent studying with William, I attended the National Music Camp in Interlochen, Michigan.
“In 1969 I received a scholarship to attend the Juilliard School, all under his tutelage”
While at Juilliard, Wilson studied with the principal horn player of the New York Philharmonic, James Chambers receiving a Bachelor of Music Degree in 1973.
For many players, finishing their degree is the start of a long period of auditioning. Wilson actually won his first audition out of school. He joined the horn section of the Toronto Symphony in 1973, a position he held for 28 years where he met another mentor, Arnold Jacobs.
He also played in many different gigging opportunities throughout Toronto. It was a busy time for musicians.
I asked Wilson what prompted his decision to leave the TSO horn section,
“I was very involved in some of the musician’s negotiations with the management team and discovered that I had an affinity for management myself and decided to try my hand as the director of operations for almost a decade.”
As a member of a professional orchestra with the scope of the Toronto Symphony, Wilson would have played a vast amount of repertoire. Even though it is a bit like asking someone if they have a favourite child, I couldn’t resist asking if he had any favourite repertoire. He smiled and quipped “Got an hour or two?” Then he went on to name one of the most epic pieces ever composed, “I’m really looking forward to taking in the complete Ring Cycle, conducted by my old boss from the TSO back in the ’70’s and ’80s, Sir Andrew Davis”
What was the journey was that took him from Toronto to the Okanagan?
Wilson’s motivation was not so different from many of us who find our way to this beautiful valley.
“I bring borderline fanatic zeal to golf, chess, food and wine so the Okanagan was a natural fit, and I wanted to get out of the busyness of Toronto.
“When the general manager position came up with the OSO, I decided to make the move.”
Wilson thought that he had put his horn out to pasture, but one OSO concert we were in dire need of another horn player and Wilson picked up the horn again after eight years. He eventually went on to play more often and finally left the office so he could focus on his horn again.
Wilson played as a full member of the section for four years before taking over as principal horn two years ago on Edmund House’s retirement from that position.
With the OSO, Wilson is trying his hand at different solos than the ones that he played on third horn with the TSO.
I asked him how he prepares for a big solo. Turns out that my old music teacher was on the same page, “Just keep playing them over and over again until they’re second nature.”
So basically the adage “practice makes perfect” is pretty accurate here.
I know that he is doing a lot of practising this week in preparation for some beautiful horn solos on the menu on this weekend’s upcoming concert “Old Friends”
Wilson did a lot of teaching in his Toronto days and part of that entailed performances in the schools.
When I asked about his most memorable performances, he didn't talk about the many tours he went on with the TSO. He spoke about a duo for horn and cello that he played many times with his late wife Audrey King.
(Audrey played principal cello with the OSO until her death in 2018)
“I will never forget the school duo of horn and cello that Audrey and I gave for many hundreds of junior kindergarten through Grade 2 students.
Guess who was the teacher and who was the clown?”
After such an illustrious career, I wondered if Wilson imagines what life might be like after the horn.
He pondered this and then answered “If this, my last comeback on the horn, comes to naught, I will miss all my OSO colleagues sorely.”
Happily, he has a new love in his life and will be getting remarried in the fall.
Wilson has had many twists and turns in his life. For him, it is just part of the adventure, not unlike playing the horn.
Rosemary Thomson is the music director of the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra.