Lucky Bromhead didn't bring home her first Emmy Award, Sunday, but she scored the next best thing - a mention from series star Catherine O'Hara and inclusion in the most-honoured comedy series in Emmy history.
Bromhead, who grew up in Summerland and graduated from SSS, was among the "Schitt's Creek" crew nominated for an Emmy Award. Her nomination was for outstanding contemporary makeup (non-prosthetic).
"Euphoria" won the award.
Previous winner in this category include "Star Trek: The Next Generation," "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "The X Files" and Game of Thrones."
"Schitt's Creek" swept the top seven prizes winning best comedy series, direction, writing and all four acting trophies - a first in Emmy history. In total, it won nine of the 15 categories it was nominated in. Dan Levy also won awards for his acting, direction, writing and production - again, another Emmy first.
In her acceptance speech for best actress, O'Hara acknowledged Bromhead's work.
The Emmys were broadcast live and on tape-delay on both ABC and CTV and attracted a global audience in the millions.