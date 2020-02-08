The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra (OSO) is celebrating 60 years of music making in the valley. As we geared up to perform our Diamond Anniversary Concert this weekend, I sat down with the OSO’s longest-standing member who joined the orchestra in 1976.
Denis Letourneau has served the orchestra in several different capacities. His biggest contribution was playing as the Concert Master for 39 seasons before he stepped down to move into the section in 2016.
Like many of our orchestra members Denis grew up in a musical family. In fact, his father, Jean Letourneau, a prominent tenor was a founder and the first music director of Edmonton Opera.
Denis shared with me some strong memories of his early musical life in Edmonton, “When I was wee I used to listen to my dad teach voice and piano students while I played sometimes under the piano. Then when I was about five years old I witnessed my mom and a violinist in rehearsal. She was a well known accompanist and repetiteur for the fledgling Edmonton Opera.”
I asked Denis how much work his mother was able to accomplish with her five-year old in the room.
He laughed, “Apparently, I sat very quietly for the entire rehearsal, which was not like me.”
The violin emulates the human voice and students are always being asked to make their instruments “sing.” I asked Denis if having a famous singing father influenced his violin playing.
He affirmed, “Yes, from a young age I had been singing in Dad’s choirs at three of the main Catholic churches in Edmonton. Later on, at age 17, I also sang in the Edmonton Opera chorus for a couple of seasons.”
There is always a catalyst for a musician when they first choose the instrument that they will spend the rest of their life with. For Denis, it was an unexpected gift.
“I received a violin at age 10 from grand papa Omer Letourneau in Quebec. Violin lessons began in earnest with a violinist from New York, Edgar Williams and after a few years he moved me on to study at length with Thomas Rolston.”
Thomas Rolston was a larger than life figure who, for many years, ran the summer program at the Banff Centre for the Arts.
Denis continued, “Tom got me into the Banff Centre for many six week summer sessions and it was there that a bigger world of string faculty and conductors really molded and influenced so many players of my generation.”
I asked Denis if there were any other pursuits that he considered besides music. His answer surprised me.
“There was another art form, ballet, that grabbed my interest. Actually, it was my sister Colleen who told me to join the Edmonton Ballet when I turned 15. She said, 'they need male dancers so get in here, Now!' She was always bossy, sigh. So, I did join the company and worked very hard with the corps de ballet until I turned 18 and the charter changed to the Alberta Ballet. It was at that pinnacle moment that I decided that the violin was a bigger draw, much to the disappointment and frustration of my ballet mistress. To this day I remember her being somewhat venomous, ouch!”
Even though Denis was not destined to be a ballet dancer, he enjoys ballroom dancing now with his lovely wife, Susan Schaffer.
Studying violin, singing in multiple choirs and pursuing ballet must have made Denis very busy. He grimaced a bit as he shared “All the while, up until this time I also had a regular twelve hour shift job at a large Texaco service station where I would run flat out on weekends at $1.10 and hour, the going minimum wage back then.”
Denis went on to study at the brand new music department at the University of Alberta receiving his Bachelor of Music degree in violin performance before continuing his studies at the Banff Centre. I asked him what led to his move to the Okanagan.
He recounted, “I was at the Centre in 1975 when I saw an ad looking for music teachers and OSO leadership and I subsequently arranged to meet with Leonard Camplin.” Camplin was the music director for the OSO for 36 seasons and was instrumental in moving the orchestra from it’s fledgling start to the professional ensemble it is today.
Denis continued, “Leonard was a terrific salesman and convinced me that I would be building from the ground floor upward with his growing orchestra in the Okanagan valley. This was a great opportunity for a young hungry musician desperate to get away from home and family ties. I took the Principal 2nd position.”
I asked Denis to tell me about his transition from playing in the Principal 2nd position to concert master.
“I participated in the first formal audition for the OSO. It was held in the living room of a Board member’s home with members of the board, several orchestra musicians and Leonard in attendance, all seated in front of me in plain sight.”
Orchestras now hold “blind” auditions behind a screen, not unlike “The Voice.”
Denis continued, “After a few questions, I played a Prokfieff violin sonata and a Mozart violin concerto. Then Leonard got up and put various excerpts from the orchestral repertoire in front of me to read on sight. some of which I had not known about, hmm.... I played them all, and was asked to play a couple over again for different colors and ideas. I complied, and members had more questions for me about the direction that I might see for the future of the OSO. Leonard and I both became very animated about the possibilities. After 90 minutes I left exhausted and went home to wait for their answer and to drink scotch. The next morning the phone rang early, and the rest is history.”
Denis recounted some special memories from his 39 years as the OSO concert master, “We have had many wonderful soloists over the years. Some stand outs for me were Maureen Forrester, Anton Kuerti and Erika Raum, but there have been so many, really.”
He also shared some special family ties to the OSO. “It was a joy to share a stand for so many years with my wife Susan Schaffer and on my final concert as concert master to perform with my son Nathan ”
As he reflected on his history with the OSO, I asked Denis to share his wishes for its future. His answer was inspiring, “My hope and dream for the OSO and its future is that it will be able to continue to evolve and relate to the ever changing cultural needs of our society. Currently there is amazing energy being directed toward this developing evolution and I am very proud of where the orchestra has come from my early days back in 1976. I am thrilled to be in my 44th season and every time I perform as the retired Concertmaster now sitting in the back of the section my heart soars!”
The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra performs “OSO Diamond Anniversary Concert” with multiple guest artists and the Okanagan Symphony Youth Orchestra featuring Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture and three world premieres by local composers.
Friday, Feb. 7: Kelowna Community Theatre
Saturday, Feb. 8: the Cleland Theatre, Penicton, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 9, Vernon Performing Arts Centre, 7 p.m.
Rosemary Thomson is music director and conductor with the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra.
