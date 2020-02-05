Many Hats Theatre Company in Penticton is excited to offer South Okanagan audiences ‘Of the Fields, Lately,’ as their first production in their 2020 ‘Lucky 13’ season.
David French is arguably Canada’s greatest storyteller. Few would argue, however, that he created some of the most influential dramas to ever emerge from ‘The Rock’ that is Newfoundland.
His most grand and most distinguished opus is his series of five plays spanning several years in the lives of the Mercer Family. The Mercer saga has been recognized worldwide as a benchmark of generational storytelling.
The pentalogy began with ‘Leaving Home’ and was followed by ‘Of the Fields, Lately.’ French then backtracked to tell the story of Jacob and Mary’s courtship leading up to their marriage. He winds down with the saga of the war years in ‘1949’ and ‘Soldier’s Heart.’
‘Of the Fields, Lately’ follows the fortunes of the Mercer family, ex-pat Newfoundlanders living in Toronto. Son Ben (Jeff Swetlikoe) returns after a long absence to attend his aunt’s funeral, only to discover that his father Jacob (Paul Varga) has recently suffered a heart attack. Ben’s father has been advised not to go back to work, but feels he must provide for his family. Ben is faced with a decision: should he remain and support his family or pursue his dreams in the big city. Jeanne Kearney plays Ben’s mother Mary and Jason Lane rounds out the cast as Wiff.
Again, the complexities of the relationships in this turbulent but close family are examined. Ben finally realizes that his father has been a profound influence in his life, one that will continue even after his death. The dialogue is idiomatic, funny, and lyrical. A true theatrical masterpiece.
‘Of the Fields, Lately’ received the prestigious Chalmers Award for Drama in 1973 and was named by Oxford University as one of the 1,000 most essential English language plays. It has been produced across North America including a Broadway production and translated into several languages.
‘Of the Fields, Lately’ is directed by Jane Pilkey and produced by Ben Amos. Eleanor Walker is stage manager. Costumes are by Angela Moyls, set design and décor by Kristine Lee and Dan McCune.
Of the Fields, Lately opens Thursday, Feb. 6 and runs until Saturday, Feb. 29. There will be an opening night reception featuring the wines of Play Estate Wines, along with tasty snacks from The Nest and Nectar.
The Second Night reception on Friday, Feb. 7, will feature the craft brews of Cannery Brewing Company.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $22 students/seniors and are now available on Many Hats’ Eventbrite page.
The Nest and Nectar will be open for dinner (and brunch on Sunday) before each show.
