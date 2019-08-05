The All-Starrs 2019

From left, Greg Bissonette, Warren Ham, Steve Lukather, Ringo Starr, Greg Rolie, Colin Hay and Hamish Stuart.

Ringo Starr celebrated the 30th anniversary of his All-Starr Band with a kickoff to a summer tour in Windsor, Ont. The famed drummer has toured with different musical legends over the years, devoting half the show to his own material while giving the others a turn at the microphone. From left, Greg Bissonette, Warren Ham, Steve Lukather (Toto), Starr (The Beatles), Greg Rolie (Santana, Journey), Colin Hay (Men at Work) and Hamish Stuart (Average White Band). There are four California dates but no other west coast stops on this tour.