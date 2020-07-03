Former Beatles drummer and elder statesman of classic rock Ringo Starr turns 80 on Tuesday and as part of the celebration, he’s hosting “Ringo’s Big Birthday Show,” a broadcast to benefit four charities: Black Lives Matter Global Network, the David Lynch Foundation, Musicares and WaterAid.
It will air on Starr’s YouTube channel at 5 p.m. (PT) on July 7. The show will include unique home performances as well as never-before-seen concert footage from Starr, Paul McCartney and Joe Walsh as well as Gary Clark Jr., Sheryl Crow, Sheila E. and Ben Harper.
“As everyone knows I love gathering with fans for peace and love on my birthday. But this year, I want everyone to be safe at home — so I called up a few friends and we put this Big Birthday Show together so we could still celebrate my birthday with you all, with some great music for some great charities. I hope you will all join me, peace and love, Ringo,” Starr wrote on his social media.
The broadcast will also feature the premiere of a guest star version of Starr’s “Give More Love” that was created to benefit Musicares and includes Jeff Bridges, Jackson Browne, T Bone Burnette, Elvis Costello, Rodney Crowell, Steve Earle, Peter Frampton, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Kenny Loggins, Michael McDonald, Keb Mo and Willie Nelson.
Additionally, there will be a playlist of unique tribute performances on his YouTube channel. This will include musicians who have previously recorded Starr’s songs, performances from past birthday celebrations as well as some new versions which artists will be posting on their socials. Tributes will include Ben Folds, Ben Dickey, Bettye LaVette, Colin Hay, Elvis Costello, Gregg Rolie, Judy Collins, Peter Frampton, Richard Marx, Steve Earle, Steve Lukather and more.
He is also encouraging everyone to stop for a moment at noon and say “Peace and love.” Look for details on Ringo Starr’s Facebook page for events starting in New Zealand and ending in Hawaii. This tradition began in 2008 at the Hard Rock Cafe in Chicago and has continued annually.
Although best known for his work with The Beatles, the famed drummer also enjoyed a successful solo career, scoring nine top-10 singles from 1971-1975 including “Photograph” and a remake of “You’re Sixteen,” both which reached No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard charts.
In 1989, Starr formed Ringo’s All-Starrs where he tours each summer with other artists and features a set-list which includes his solo material, Beatles’ songs which he sang lead on, plus solo material from each of the All-Starrs.
His line-up with Rolie, Luthaker, Todd Rundgren and Richard Page played at the South Okanagan Events Centre in 2015.