Here my 12th annual holiday gift guide for the gamer in your life. Each game is accompanied by a mini-review, listing the pros and cons of each game. Happy shopping.
Rated T and E10+ Games
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, (PS4,Xbox One, PC,)
Pros: Story captures the Star Wars lore and makes the player feel like a Jedi; satisfying and rewarding combat; metroid-style exploration lets players unlock areas after gaining abilities or powers; combat requires precision to win fights; large variety of enemies, multiple difficulty levels for all levels of gamers, the visuals are everything a Star Wars fan could want. Everyone needs to pick this game up, whether you're a Star Wars fan or not.
Cons: None
Concrete Genie, (PS4)
Pros: A truly engrossing and touching story for any age; intuitive control scheme; ability to let your artistic vision loose; different genies and abilities as you progress; lots of replay-ability; cool puzzles test new abilities; virtual-reality missions; unique visuals that stand out in a sea of games that look alike; low cost.
Cons: None.
Rated M Games
The Division 2; (PS4;PC;Xbox One)
Pros: Huge map; better visuals than the first one; tons of weaponry; lots of different equipment to customize your character; different abilities to suit your style of play; friends can join in on missions; smart enemy intelligence; content updated regularly.
Cons: None.
Borderlands 3; (Xbox One;PC;PS4)
Pros: New characters and skills; each of the classes work well together; even more loot; solid controls; drop in co-op; new worlds to explore; new vehicles to customize and drive; same great humour; new modes that give every player their own loot; guns have alternative powers; add-on events and more story DLC coming.
Cons: None.
Death Stranding; (PS4;PC)
Pros: Jaw-dropping visuals; great voice acting; Kojima crazy story; ability to interact with the world of other gamers; original game play and design elements; many hours of game play;
Cons: Story and game play not for everyone.
Gears 5; (PC;Xbox One)
Pros: Fantastic story; has a darker tone than past games; solid game play mechanics; new online modes like nest; ability for friends to join in the campaign; all new companion.
Cons: None.
Call of Duty Modern Warfare (PC;Xbox One;PS4)
Pros: Solid; gritty war campaign; lots of multi-player modes; solid controls; amazing visuals on the Xbox X; crossplay across consoles;
Cons: Spec Ops only on PS4.
The Outer Worlds; (PS4;Xbox One;PC)
Pros: Great space adventure; tons of weaponry melee and guns; this is the Fallout game everyone wanted; dialogue options unlike any other game; tons of side quests; interesting companion quests and interactions; interesting enemies to fight; interesting levelling system.
Control, (PS4,XBox One, PC)
Pros: A Remedy Studio story that puts other games to shame; supernatural abilities lets you rip apart the environments and use it as a weapon; RPG-style upgrade system; collectibles tell more of the intriguing story; precise controls; creepy enemies; fun and inventive side missions.
Cons: None.
Rated E Games
Roman Rumble in Las Vegum : Asterix and Obelix XXL 2 (Switch;PS4;Xbox One)
Pros: Same great action game from past generation; same humour and enjoyable abilities from the show; ability to switch character on the fly; great visuals; small cost to pick up the game.
Cons: Some game-play elements show age.
Luigi’s Mansion 3; (Switch)
Pros: Great story; solid-level design; love the hotel floor layout; multi-player modes let friends join in the fun; easy controls with different abilities as you play the story; fun and inventive bosses that test your different abilities.
Cons: None.
The Legend of Zelda Links Awakening; (Switch)
Pros: Feels like a re-imagined experience; the visuals are jaw dropping; easy controls so anyone can pick it up; boss battles are a blast; tons of secrets; tons of story to experience.
Cons: None
Spyro Reignited Trilogy; (Switch;PS4;XBox One)
Pros: Remastered versions of Spyro The Dragon; Spyro 2 Ripto’s Rage; Spyro Year of the Dragon; same great controls; same great humour; HD visuals; great value for your money.
Cons: None.
Sascha Heist is a Penticton gamer who has reviewed video games in The Penticton Herald since 2008.
