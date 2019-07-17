A Kelowna artist’s works are on display at a North Vancouver gallery.
Samuel Roy-Bois’ Reward Friends, Punish Enemies is a commentary on resource extraction and the forest industry.
Located in the The Polygon Gallery lobby, where the Roy-Bois’ wood pieces are a stark contrast to the building’s modern look, the art display includes Venetian blinds made from horizontal slats of discarded cedar, which obstruct the gallery’s carefully framed vista of the Burrard Inlet, and fir-timber beams that appear to penetrate the plate glass windows, extending from the building’s interior into the plaza.
Roy-Bois, originally from Quebec City, is a professor in the Creative Studies program and director of the Research Studio for Space and Things at UBC Okanagan.
