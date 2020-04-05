In challenging times, music always helps, even for a moment. This week, I came up with my own playlist of the 25 happiest (and inspirational) songs in the history of rock & roll/pop music.
1. Happy (Pharrell Williams). Written for “Despicable Me 2,” Williams became a household name after releasing this world-wide No. 1 hit that’s cute, corny and undeniably catchy. C’mon, clap along everybody.
2. Good Vibrations (The Beach Boys). Brian Wilson’s masterpiece and one of the most complex singles ever recorded, the Beach Boys grew from surf musicians to psychedelic rockers.
3. Don’t Stop (Fleetwood Mac). One of the few songs from “Rumours” that’s not about a failed relationship, Christine McVie’s lyrics were so optimistic, Bill Clinton used it as the theme song to his 1992 presidential campaign.
4. Hey Jude (The Beatles). Legend has it, Paul McCartney wrote it for Julian Lennon (Jules), struggling with the divorce of his parents. What makes this an all-time classic is that it’s easy to sing and everyone knows the chorus.
5. Don’t Stop Believin’ (Journey). It brought hope to Tony Soprano, then the cast of “Glee.” It wasn’t the big hit from “Escape” when released in 1981 (“Open Arms” was), but it had a resurgence decades later, thanks to Chicago White Sox. Vocalist Steve Perry was a great singer, but not a geography major. South Detroit is Windsor, Ont.
6. I’m Alright (Kenny Loggins). From the moment The Gopher popped up during the opening credits of “Caddyshack” and began grooving to Kenny Loggins, an instant classic was born. It’s fun and silly with an unpredictable tempo.
7. Mr. Blue Sky (Electric Light Orchestra). This Beatlesque track, the conclusion of “Concerto for a Rainy Day” from “Out of the Blue,” wasn’t a big hit in the 1970s. Enter “Guardians of the Galaxy,” it’s now Jeff Lynne’s signature song.
8. Dreaming (Blondie). Inspired by ABBA, with great drumming by Clem Burke, instead of stressing over life, it’s easier to have tea, watch the people and “tell you of my dreaming.” Blondie had better songs, but none as sweet as this one.
9. Uptight (Everything’s Alright), (Stevie Wonder). A No. 3 hit for young Stevie way back in 1966, it’s significant for being the first single that he wrote or co-wrote that was released to radio.
10. Cherish (Madonna). Inspired by Romeo and Juliet, she even included a line from The Association’s “Cherish.” The video, shot in black-and-white, included a little boy, male mermaids and Madonna splashing in the ocean.
11. Beautiful Day (U2). The 2000 Song and Record of the Year at the Grammys, according to Bono in subsequent interviews, it’s the story about a man who lost everything, but is still grateful for what he has in life.
12. Waiting on a Sunny Day (Bruce Springsteen). It sat on a shelf for a few years before being re-recorded for “The Rising,” a theme album about 9/11. The most upbeat song from the album, it’s a showstopper in concert.
13. I Got You (I Feel Good), (James Brown). A brass-heavy blues number, it’s arguably the Godfather of Soul’s signature song, peaking at No. 3 in 1965.
14. Faith (George Michael). After George left Wham, anybody who anticipated more bubble gum, boy-band pop on his debut album was shocked. This guitar heavy ditty remains one of the best songs to come out of the 1980s.
15. Rainbow Connection (Kermit the Frog). Co-written by Paul Williams and featuring Kermit on banjo, the opening song from “The Muppet Movie” was an optimistic, lovely little song. Kermit became the first Jim Henson prodigy since Ernie (“Rubber Duckie”) to score a top-40 hit on Billboard. It’s believed that Miss Piggy was jealous and it created stress in her relationship with Kermit.
16. Don’t Give Up (Peter Gabriel and Kate Bush). Bush’s character responds with love, optimism and encouragement to Gabriel, who is feeling isolated and despaired after finding himself unemployed. A huge hit in the UK in 1986, it was mostly ignored in North America.
17. It Don’t Come Easy (Ringo Starr). Co-written and produced by fellow Beatle George Harrison, it was the first in a string of solo hits for Ringo, who encourages us to, “Use a little love and we’ll make it work out better.”
18. Happy Together (The Turtles). Ten others passed on this ditty before it came to The Turtles who knocked “Penny Lane” out of the No. 1 spot in 1967 with this sing-a-long. Many artists have covered this since, most notably by The Nylons, an a cappella group from Toronto.
19. What a Wonderful World (Louis Armstrong). A No. 1 hit in the UK in 1967, it received little notice in North America until director Barry Levinson featured it in a pivotal scene in “Good Morning Vietnam.” Songwriter Bob Thiele wrote it with Armstrong in mind, impressed how he could bring people of different races together through his music.
20. Light of Day (Joan Jett and the Blackhearts). Springsteen again, Bruce gave this tune to “The Barbusters” who used it in Jett’s movie “Light of Day,” co-starring Michael J. Fox. The mood of the moment is best summarized in the last line of the final verse when Jett grows, “Things can’t get any worse, they got to get better .”
21. I Will Survive (Gloria Gaynor). From the disco era, this song of faith and inspiration, which could easily pass as a gospel number, remains as powerful today as it did when released in 1978. It became the unofficial anthem for victims of domestic violence. Although tagged unfairly as a One-Hit-Wonder, Gaynor remains proud of her vocal performance to this day.
22. All Star (Smash Mouth). The band’s greatest commercial and critical success, it reached No. 4 and was nominated for a Grammy when released in 1999. Since then, it’s never gone away thanks to stoppages in play at hockey games.
23. Over the Rainbow (Judy Garland). This song belongs on any music list because of E.Y. Harburg’s beautiful lyrics. From Dorothy dreaming of a better life than Kansas, to Garland struggling with alcoholism and faded stardom, it’s inspirational and timeless. One can argue this is an incredibly sad song. It’s not.
24. Don’t Worry, Be Happy (Bobby McFerrin). Although he wrote and recorded it, McFerrin has never performed it live in its entirety. Reportedly, he hates the song (most of us hated “Cocktail,” the movie it came from) — never mind that it hit No. 1 (the first a cappella song to top the charts) and won three major Grammy Awards, including Record and Song of the Year.
25. It’s a Long Way to Tipperary. Written in 1912, it was the unofficial song of the First World War. In the final episode of “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” in 1977, after new owners bought the television station and fired everyone, except Ted Baxter, the characters cry, share a group hug and find comfort by singing this song.
James Miller is managing editor of The Penticton Herald who studies music history as a hobby. Did we overlook a song? Let us know. Email: james.miller@ok.bc.ca.